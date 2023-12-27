Ravneet Gill’s banoffee pie

“The caramelised rum bananas on top of this decadent and popular pie are optional, and instead you can serve regular sliced bananas with shaved chocolate on top,” says pastry chef and Junior Bake Off judge Ravneet Gill.

“But if you have time, definitely give them a go.”

Banoffee pie

Ingredients:(Serves 12-14)

For the biscuit base:250g digestive biscuits100g unsalted butter, melted5g/1tsp cacao nibs2 bananas (approx. 120g each with skin on), peeled and sliced

For the caramel layer:1 x 397g can ready-made caramelPinch of Maldon or flaky salt220ml double cream, lightly whipped to soft peaks

For the cream topping:400ml double creamPinch of Maldon or flaky salt1tbsp caster sugar

For the caramelised bananas:50g caster sugar2tbsp dark rum4 bananas (approx. 120g each with skin on), peeled and sliced diagonally20g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), to finish

Method:

1. For the biscuit base, crush the biscuits into breadcrumbs, either by putting them in a food bag and bashing with a rolling pin or blitzing in a food processor. Tip the biscuit crumbs into a bowl and stir through the melted butter. Tip the crumb mix into a 25 centimetre (10 inch) pie dish (I use my shallow Le Creuset dish for this pie) and lightly press with the back of a metal spoon to form an even layer over the bottom of the dish, bringing the crumb mix a touch up the sides, too.

2. Sprinkle over the cacao nibs and then layer over the sliced bananas. Set aside.

3. Make the caramel layer. Tip the caramel into a bowl and gently beat until smooth, then sprinkle in the salt and fold in the whipped cream. Pour this evenly over the bananas in the dish, then chill in the fridge for one hour.

4. Make the cream topping. In a bowl, lightly whip the cream with the salt and sugar until soft peaks form. Spread this over the top of the chilled pie in an even layer. Return to the fridge while you make the caramelised bananas.

For the caramelised bananas, line the baking tray with baking paper. Put the sugar into a large frying pan and cook over a medium heat until melted, then continue to cook for about two to three minutes, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar has caramelised to a deep amber colour. Carefully pour in the rum and let it sizzle, then add in the banana slices and gently toss in the caramel to coat.

5. Remove from the heat, then spoon the bananas onto the lined baking tray, spreading them out a bit. Leave to cool.

6. To finish, top the pie with the caramelised bananas, then grate the chocolate over. Serve immediately in slices. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

Baking For Pleasure by Ravneet Gill is published by Pavilion, priced £26. Photography by Mike Tsang. Available now.