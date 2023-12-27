Ravneet Gill’s lemon cream cake

Pastry chef and Junior Bake Off judge Ravneet Gill says this cake is, “Simple, full of cream and a bit lemony – and hard to resist!”

Lemon cream cake

Ingredients:(Makes one cake)

For the cake:4 eggs180g caster sugar100g unsalted butter, melted, plus extra (softened) for greasing50ml neutral oil, such as sunflower, vegetable or rapeseed oil50g soured cream or natural yogurtPinch of fine saltFinely grated zest of 1 lemon200g plain flour2 1/2tsp baking powder

For the syrup:120g caster sugar100ml waterJuice of 3 lemons

To finish:180ml double creamIcing sugar, for dusting

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/180°C/gas mark 4. Lightly grease and line two 15 centimetre (six inch) sandwich cake tins with baking paper.

2. For the cake, in a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar until combined, then whisk in the melted butter, oil, soured cream or yogurt, salt and lemon zest.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder. Add this to the egg mixture and mix well.

4. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake tins and spread it level.

5. Bake for 25–30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of each cake comes out clean.

6. While the cakes are baking, make the syrup. Heat the sugar and water together in a small pan over a medium heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved, then add the lemon juice and heat until the syrup is just about to boil. Remove from the heat and cool until warm before using.

7. Remove the cakes from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 20 minutes. Prick the surface of each cake all over with a cocktail stick or fine skewer, then evenly pour over the warm syrup. Leave the cakes to sit for four hours before removing them from the tins, ready to fill.

8. To finish, whip the cream in a bowl until soft peaks form. Trim the tops off the cakes to neaten them, if needed, then sandwich them together with the whipped cream. Dust the top of the cake with icing sugar and serve in slices.

This cake will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

Baking For Pleasure by Ravneet Gill is published by Pavilion, priced £26. Photography by Mike Tsang. Available now.