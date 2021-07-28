Restaurant in Lake District is named best in the world by Tripadvisor

You might think you’d have to go pretty far to visit the best restaurant in the world, but luckily – especially given current travel restrictions – it’s in the UK.

The Old Stamp Restaurant in Ambleside, Cumbria, has beaten hot spots in France, Japan and Mexico to be named the world’s best fine dining restaurant as part of Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Restaurants Awards.

Nestled in the historic town of Ambleside, at the very top of Lake Windermere, the UK’s largest natural lake, the intimate Michelin-starred eatery of just 28 tables is housed in the former office of poet William Wordsworth.

Brothers behind the venture, head chef Ryan Blackburn and restaurant manager Craig Blackburn, take inspiration from Cumbrian heritage, people and landscape. “Ryan’s food not only celebrates his surroundings, it celebrates the farmers who rear the animals he uses, the fishermen who land his fish and seafood and the artisan producers who craft nurture his ingredients,” the restaurant note on their website.

Think wild rabbit with carrot, coriander and piccalilli, or hand-dived scallop with cauliflower, potted shrimps and spiced mead velouté. The lunch tasting menu will set you back £45 and the dinner, £75, per person.

The Cumbrian venture has beaten Restaurant La Maison d’à Côté, in Montlivault, France, and well as Ise Sueyoshi, in Nishiazabu, Japan and Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico, in the fine dining category of the TripAdvisor standings.

It also came above Michelin star stalwarts like Tom Kitchin’s The Kitchin, in Edinburgh, and Restaurant Sat Bains With Rooms, in Nottingham, in the UK’s best restaurant category.

If you prefer brunch over fine dining, Scarlett Green in London, has been named by the site as the best brunch spot in the world, and other notable UK entries include Cosmic Kitchen, in Plymouth, Devon for the best vegan food in the UK, and Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, in Newcastle – number one for ‘everyday eats’ in the UK.

Tripadvisor’s best fine dining restaurants worldwide:

1. The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside, United Kingdom2. Restaurant La Maison d’à Côté, Montlivault, France3. Ise Sueyoshi, Nishiazabu, Japan4. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico5. Les Plaisirs Gourmands Schiltigheim France6. El Xato, La Nucia, Spain7. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain8. Oro Restaurante, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil9. Quintessenza, Trani, Italy10. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy