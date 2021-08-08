Rhubarb and custard blondies recipe

“Rhubarb and custard is an iconic flavour combination – whether you think of those boiled sweets (my parents used to adore these) or even just stewed rhubarb topped with fresh custard, the sweet tang you get from the rhubarb, combined with the lovely flavour of custard, it really is amazing,” says blogger and baker, Jane Dunn. “Add these delicious flavours to a blondie traybake and it wins everyone’s favourite bake!”

Rhubarb and custard blondies from Jane’s Patisserie

Ingredients:(Makes 16)

175g rhubarb300g white granulated sugar2tbsp water200g unsalted butter, melted3 eggs125g plain flour75g custard powder200g white chocolate chips or chunks100g custard

Method:

1. Chop the rhubarb into pieces, and add to a pan with 50g of the sugar and the water. Place over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for about five minutes, or until the rhubarb softens. Set aside to cool.

2. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan and line a 23cm square tin with parchment paper.

3. Put the melted unsalted butter and remaining 250g sugar into a large bowl and beat until smooth. Add the eggs and beat until smooth, then add the plain flour and custard powder and beat until combined. Fold through the white chocolate chips or chunks.

4. Pour the mixture into the tin and spread out evenly. Dollop the rhubarb mixture and custard over the top and swirl through slightly using a cake skewer or knife.

5. Bake the blondies for 30–35 minutes, or until there is an ever so slight wobble in the middle. Leave the blondies to cool fully in the tin before cutting into 16 squares.

CUSTOMISE:

I use fresh or tinned rhubarb depending on the season – if using tinned rhubarb, use the syrup fromthe tin instead of the two tablespoons of water.

You can use ready-made custard, or make up some custard using more custard powder.

You can leave out the white chocolate chips or chunks or swap them for a different flavour chocolate.

The rhubarb can be swapped for another fruit, such as cherries, blackberries, or even apples!

Jane’s Patisserie by Jane Dunn is published by Ebury Press, priced £20. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available August 5.