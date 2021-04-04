“Muller Rice was a regular treat growing up and I love them to this day – ‘madeleine’ memory flavours are always the best,” says chef Rob Howell.

“This is Root’s take on Muller Rice, which we serve cold on top of an apple compote. The puddings can be made in advance and will keep very well in the fridge for a good few days, along with the milk jam.”

Rice pudding recipe with apple compote and milk jam

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

For the apple compote:20g caster sugar3 large cooking apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into 3mm dice

For the milk jam:65g caster sugar280ml whole milk½tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the rice pudding:100g pudding rice650ml whole milk50ml double cream65g caster sugar1tsp vanilla seeds (scraped from ½ vanilla pod)1 bay leaf1 star aniseZest of 1 unwaxed lemon

Method:

1. First, make the apple compote. Tip the sugar into a medium saucepan and add the sliced cooking apples. Place the pan over a medium heat and allow the apples to break down for about five minutes, until soft. Transfer the apple mixture to a food processor and blitz until smooth. Return the purée to the pan and add the diced Granny Smiths. Place the pan over a low heat and cook the sauce for about two to three minutes, until the apples have softened. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Make the milk jam. Place all the ingredients into a small saucepan over a medium heat. Bring to the boil, then turn down the heat to a low simmer. Cook, whisking occasionally, for approximately 15–20 minutes until you have a dark brown caramel. Leave to cool. (Any leftovers will store in the fridge for up to five days.)

3. Rinse the pudding rice in a bowl and repeat until the water runs clear. Tip the rice into a large saucepan and add the remaining pudding ingredients. Place over a low heat and cook, stirring well, for 15 minutes, or until the rice is softened but still has a little bite.

4. Spoon the apple compote equally into the bottom of each bowl. Top with equal amounts of the rice pudding and spoonfuls of milk jam, adding as much as you wish. Serve warm or cold.

Root by Rob Howell, photography by Alexander J Collins, is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Available now.