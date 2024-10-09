Rick Stein’s cheese, potato and spinach filo pie recipe

“I wrote this recipe for a Greek-style filo pie after going to Mary Quicke’s farm and dairy near Exeter,” says Rick Stein. “It was a thoroughly enjoyable visit and I was very impressed with Mary’s resistance to automation, favouring the manual skills of her very experienced team. Very laudable when you consider the enormous popularity of her Cheddar cheese.”

He suggests using a vegetarian cheese called Double Devonshire for this pie.

Cheese, potato and spinach filo pie

Ingredients:(Serves 6)

600g potatoes, peeled260g spinach, washed25g butter1 large onion, sliced175ml double cream2 medium eggs, beaten½-1tsp English or Dijon mustard7-8 sheets of filo pastry50g butter, melted175g mature or vintage vegetarian Cheddar or Quicke’s Double Devonshire, coarsely gratedSalt and black pepper

Method:

1. Cook the potatoes in a pan of well-salted water (one teaspoon of salt per 600 millilitres), then drain and leave to cool. Cut them into slices five to six millimetres-thick. Wilt the spinach in a pan, then squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible.

2. Heat the butter in a pan, add the onion and fry until soft and golden. Mix the cream with the eggs and mustard, and season with black pepper.

3. Preheat the oven to 210°C/Fan 190°C. Take a 23-25 centimetre pie dish and layer four sheets of filo in the base, brushing each sheet with melted butter and alternating directions. Allow the excess to overhang the sides. Add half the sliced potato, scatter over some onion and spinach, then add half the cream mixture and cheese.

4. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining potato, spinach and onion, season again with salt and black pepper and top with remaining cream and cheese.

5. Fold over the overhanging filo and then top with a further three or four sheets of filo, again brushing each one with melted butter. Brush the top of the pie with butter.

6. Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, then cover the top with a sheet of foil to prevent it burning. Turn the oven down to 190°C/Fan 170°C and cook for a further 20-25 minutes. Leave to cool in the tin for five to 10 minutes before serving.

Rick Stein’s Food Stories is published by BBC Books, priced £28. Photography James Murphy. Available now