Rick Stein’s Cornish briam recipe
Briam is a traditional Greek tray bake dish, made up of thinly sliced vegetables, slow-cooked until they’re sweet and flavoursome.
As this is Rick Stein we’re talking about – a legend in Cornwall – he’s given the Greek dish a Cornish spin, by using vegetables native to the region.
Rick Stein’s Cornish briam
Ingredients:(Serves 6-8)
150ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing500g waxy new potatoes, peeled and cut lengthways into 5mm slices400g carrots, peeled or scrubbed and sliced lengthways2 large courgettes (about 400g) sliced lengthways1 large onion, peeled and sliced5–6 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced300g Tenderstem broccoli4 large tomatoes (or 6 medium), thickly sliced1 red or green finger chilli, slicedHandful flatleaf parsley, choppedA few thyme sprigs, leaves stripped from the woody stalks200ml passata100g feta cheese, crumbledSalt and black pepper
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C. Grease a roasting tin or a shallow, lidded casserole dish with oil. Spread the potato slices in a single layer and season well with salt and pepper. Layer the carrots on top, then the courgettes, then the onion and garlic, seasoning each layer with plenty of salt and pepper.
2. Scatter over the broccoli and cover it with tomato slices. Add the chilli, herbs and a final sprinkling of salt and pepper. Pour over the passata and the olive oil.
3. Cover the roasting tin tightly with foil or put a tight-fitting lid on the dish and place in the oven for about one-and-a-quarter hours. Sprinkle over the crumbled feta and return the tin to the oven, uncovered, for a further 15–20 minutes.
4. Allow it to cool slightly before serving as a side dish or as a main with crusty bread or rice.
Rick Stein At Home: Recipes, Memories And Stories From A Food Lover’s Kitchen is published by BBC Books, priced £26. Photography by James Murphy. Available now.