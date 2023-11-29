29 November 2023

Rick Stein’s last-minute cheat’s tiramisu recipe

“Obviously there is nothing that can beat a proper tiramisu, but this is so quick and so lovely and it really does take just minutes to make,” says Rick Stein.

Last-minute cheat’s tiramisu

Ingredients(Serves 4)

150ml whipping or double cream250g mascarpone, at room temperature40g icing sugar, sifted50ml Baileys or Marsala150ml espresso coffee, cooled8–12 sponge fingers or 4 trifle spongesCocoa powder, for dusting or a chocolate flake, crumbled

Method

1. Lightly whip the cream in a bowl until it’s only just starting to thicken.

2. Whisk the mascarpone with the Baileys or Marsala to soften, add the icing sugar, then fold into the cream.

3. Pour the coffee into a separate bowl. Dip the sponges into the coffee and then divide half of them between 4 glasses or small bowls.

4. Add half the cream mixture, again dividing it between the bowls, then repeat the layers of sponge and cream. Dust generously with cocoa powder or crumbled chocolate.

5. Refrigerate until ready to serve or serve immediately if making at the last minute.

Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers (BBC Books, £28). Photography by James Murphy.

