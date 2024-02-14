Roast dinner enchiladas recipe
“Often, there’s not enough left of any one ingredient after a roast dinner to pull together a whole new meal – you’ve just got scraps of meat and vegetables,” says Sue Quinn, author of Second Helpings.
“These enchiladas are the perfect carrier for whatever’s left – gently spicy, filling and comforting. Use whatever jumble of cheeses you have in the fridge, too.”
Ingredients:(Serves 4-6)
500–600g leftover cooked meat and/or vegetables, chopped200g grated hard cheese, such as Cheddar, Parmesan, Gruyère, Lancashire or a mix4 large tortilla wraps
For the tomato sauce:2tbsp olive oil, plus extra for brushing1 large onion, finely chopped2 garlic cloves, finely chopped2tbsp chilli powder2tbsp smoked paprika1tbsp ground cumin1tsp dried oregano2tsp brown sugar1tsp fine sea salt2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes
Method:
1. For the sauce, warm the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion until soft and golden, about eight minutes. Add the garlic and cook for one minute. Add the spices, oregano, sugar and salt and cook gently, stirring, for a further minute.
2. Add the tomatoes and simmer gently for 15 minutes, stirring now and again, until you have a rich, thick, deep-red sauce. Taste, add more salt if needed, then take the pan off the heat.
3. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/350°F/Gas mark 4 and brush a baking dish measuring about 20-centimetre square with olive oil.
4. Distribute the leftovers and half the cheese equally between the wraps and roll them up. Arrange in the prepared baking dish – they should fit snugly. Spoon the tomato sauce between and over the wraps. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden and bubbling. Serve hot with salad on the side.
Second Helpings by Sue Quinn is published by Quadrille, priced £18.99. Photography by Facundo Bustamante. Available now
