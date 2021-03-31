“Carrots simply roasted with honey or agave syrup and some herbs is pretty much carrot heaven,” says chef Rob Howell.

“The peaches are a lovely addition, but you could also use apricots, pears or, if you wanted something a little more exotic, kimchi.”

Roasted carrots recipe with spiced pumpkin seeds, peaches and crème fraîche

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

For the spiced pumpkin seeds:100g pumpkin seeds1 pinch of paprika1 pinch of allspice1 pinch of ground coriander

For the pickled carrot:1 carrot, peeled and sliced thinly with a mandolinPickle liquid

For the pickle liquid:(Makes about 1 litre)

600ml white wine vinegar400ml caster sugar300ml white wine

For the roasted carrots:2 bunches of carrots (about 16 carrots), green tops discarded6 thyme sprigs6 rosemary sprigs2 bay leaves3 garlic cloves, crushed3tbsp runny honey or agave syrup3tbsp rapeseed oilJuice of 1 orange2 peaches, destoned and sliced, to serve100g crème fraîche, to serveFennel fronds, torn, to garnishSalt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Make the pumpkin seeds. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Scatter the pumpkin seeds over a baking tray and scatter over the spices. Give it all a shake to combine. Place the tray in the oven and roast the seeds for 10–15 minutes, until they are lightly coloured and nicely toasted. Leave to cool, then transfer to a food processor and blitz to a crumb. Set aside.

2. Make the pickled carrot. Place the pickling ingredients in a saucepan with 300ml of water. Whisk them together and place them over a medium heat. Bring to the boil, then immediately remove from the heat. Leave the liquid to cool, transfer it to an airtight container and keep refrigerated until you’re ready to use. Place the thinly sliced carrot in a bowl and pour over enough pickle liquid to cover. Set aside.

3. Increase the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/Gas Mark 6.

4. Make the roasted carrots. We don’t peel our carrots, as we feel the softer skin of the variety we use adds to the texture of the dish, but you can peel yours if you prefer. Place the carrots in a baking tray and scatter over the herbs and garlic, and drizzle over the honey or agave and the rapeseed oil. Season well and toss everything together in the tray. Place the tray in the oven and roast the carrots for 15–20 minutes, then add the orange juice to the tray and roast for a further two minutes, or until the carrots are tender but retain a good bite (the exact cooking time will depend on the size of your carrots).

5. Chop the roasted carrots into random sizes and divide them equally among four plates. Scatter over the pumpkin-seed crumb, then drizzle over any roasting juices. Add the peach slices and the pickled carrot. Finish with a nice spoonful of crème fraîche and garnish with the fennel fronds.

Root by Rob Howell, photography by Alexander J Collins, is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Available now.