“We are big salmon fans in my house and this dish is a firm favourite,” says singer and presenter Rochelle Humes.

“The teriyaki marinade is zingy and delicious. Simply serve with brown rice and whatever greens you have in the fridge or freezer for a knock-out meal. I‘ve suggested edamame beans, which I love as they are really versatile and packed with protein.”

Rochelle Humes’ teriyaki salmon

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

6tbsp teriyaki sauce (check label for allergens)Juice of 1 lime4 x 100g/3½ oz skin-on salmon fillets250g/9oz brown rice200g/7oz fresh or frozen edamame beans200g/7oz tenderstem broccoli5tsp sesame oil¼ garlic clove, grated

For first-stage weaning: Leave some of the salmon unmarinated, but cook in the same way, then mash the salmon into the cooked rice and serve with plain veg on the side.

For older children: Older children should be fine with this as it is, though those with sensitive palates may prefer the veg served without the zingy dressing.

Method:

1. Put the teriyaki sauce and half of the lime juice in a wide, shallow bowl and mix to combine. Add the salmon fillets, skin-side up and set aside to marinate while you prepare the rice and veg.

2. Cook the rice in a pan of boiling water, according to packet instructions, until tender.

3. When the rice is almost ready, bring a pan of water to the boil over a high heat, the add the edamame beans and tenderstem broccoli, reduce to a simmer and leave to cook for five minutes until tender.

4. Heat one teaspoon of the sesame oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, then add the salmon, skin-side down, and half of the marinade. Cook for five minutes until the skin is crisp, then turn the salmon fillets and add the remaining marinade to the pan. Cook for another three to five minutes until the salmon is cooked through.

5. Meanwhile, combine the remaining lime juice, sesame oil and garlic in a small bowl and set aside.

6. Drain the rice and vegetables and divide between four serving bowls, then top each with a fillet of the salmon. Spoon the lime and sesame dressing over the vegetables in each bowl, then serve.

At Mama’s Table by Rochelle Humes is published by Vermilion, priced £20. Food photography by Yuki Sugiura, photos of Rochelle by Karis Kennedy. Available now.