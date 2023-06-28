Roquefort, rocket and pink grapefruit salad
“As colourful in nutrients as it is in appearance, this easy-to-construct salad is a powerhouse of goodness!” says functional nutritionist Pauline Cox.
Ingredients:(Makes 12)
90g rocket100g Roquefort (ideally raw), cut into chunks1 ripe avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced2 pink grapefruits, segmentedA drizzle of raspberry blush vinaigretteA handful of chopped fresh corianderA handful of pecans, choppedA handful of sunflower seeds
For the vinaigrette:100g raspberries (10-12 juicy raspberries)60ml extra virgin olive oilJuice of 1 lime20ml balsamic vinegar20ml beet kvass (optional, but ideal)1tsp salt (ideally beetroot salt)
Method:
1. To make the vinaigrette, add all of the ingredients to a blender and combine. Transfer to a clean glass jar with a lid, keep in the fridge and use within three days.
2. Lay the rocket leaves onto two plates, adding chunks of Roquefort, slices of avocado and pink grapefruit segments, and drizzle over the raspberry blush vinaigrette.
3. Sprinkle over the chopped coriander, pecans and sunflower seeds.
Hungry Woman by Pauline Cox is published by Ebury Press, priced £27. Photography by Luke Albert. Available Now.
