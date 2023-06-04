Best chippy in Liverpool, best pubs for a Cup Final pint?

Liverpool boasts a vast array of eateries, with the chippy being one of the most favoured options in the city and across the UK. In fact, there is even a National Fish and Chip Day to celebrate this beloved dish, June 2. To assist in choosing where to indulge in the cherished chippy tea, a list of the 12 best fish and chip shops in Liverpool has been compiled, based on their five-star hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency and customer rankings on Google Reviews.

Manchester City and Manchester United face off in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Supporters from both teams are eager to find food and drink options near the iconic venue. Brent Council, the local authority for Wembley, designates pubs for each side based on their seating location within the stadium. This article lists the pubs allocated for Man Utd fans, who will be seated in the stadium's East end.

Glasgow boasts numerous historic pubs within its city limits, and even more can be found in surrounding districts such as North Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire. To truly appreciate these ancient establishments, one must venture beyond the central city, exploring areas from Hamilton to Paisley. These time-honoured taverns deserve recognition for their enduring presence and storied pasts.

ICMI, an international luxury property management company, has extended its management contract for Crossbasket Castle in Glasgow for another decade. The expansion plans for the castle will triple its capacity, including a new 40-room hotel, a modern restaurant, an events space, eco-friendly cottages, and spa cottages. Graeme Green, a seasoned professional in hospitality management, has been appointed as the castle's managing director. The expansion is expected to welcome its first guests in summer 2024 and provide over 50 jobs while boosting the South Lanarkshire economy by £1.2m per annum.

Birmingham boasts a wealth of culinary talent, including Michelin-starred chefs and MasterChef winners like Chef Dan Lee. A diverse city with a rich blend of cultures, Birmingham has inspired Lee's love for trying cuisines from around the world. Since winning MasterChef: The Professionals in 2021, Lee has collaborated with some of the city’s culinary stars and will now cook at Hockley Social Club starting June 1. The chef emphasises the importance of making good food accessible to everyone, offering a range of dishes starting at just £6.

Manchester City and Manchester United face off in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium this Saturday. Supporters from both Manchester clubs will journey to the iconic venue, with food and drink high on their agenda. Brent Council, the local authority governing Wembley, assigns pubs to the fans based on their seating areas. In anticipation of the match, we have listed the pubs designated for Man City fans, who will occupy the West end of the stadium.

In search of a delightful treat? Birmingham boasts a variety of exceptional independent dessert shops, offering luxurious cakes to satisfy your sweet cravings. From the city centre to Small Heath and Moseley, these establishments cater to special occasions or simply indulging in a pick-me-up. Some even specialise in wedding cakes, making them ideal for couples seeking their perfect confection. By enjoying a slice of these soft and delectable cakes, you can support local businesses in a delicious way. Discover eight of the best independent dessert shops in Birmingham for scrumptious cakes.

A mysterious new cocktail bar, Lucky 7, is set to open in Jewellery Quarter on 2nd June at 53 Frederick Street. Created by the team behind 18/81 and Atelier, partners Robert Wood and Kyndra Vorster describe the bar as a modern day Izakaya, serving alcoholic drinks and snacks. Wood, an award-winning drinks creator, has previously opened Atelier, inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian styles. Lucky 7's location will be revealed through Japanese Kanji characters, adding intrigue to the anticipated venue.

Walkers is partnering with a Glasgow sandwich shop to launch a week-long 'Walkers Sandwich Shop' event starting June 12. The shops will feature a '#Crispin Sandwich Menu' with unique crisp sandwich creations, including regional specialties from locations across the UK, such as Glasgow, Liverpool, and Brighton. Walkers aims to encourage people to experiment with crisp and sandwich combinations, bringing in other snack brands like Quavers, Wotsits, and Monster Munch. According to Walkers' research, 98% of UK adults believe crisps enhance sandwiches, while 34% prefer crisps on the side and 27% inside the sandwich.