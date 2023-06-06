Enjoy the tastes of the Amalfi Coast... in the heart of Liverpool

Riva Blu Italian Restaurant & Bar in Liverpool offers a menu that transports diners to the south of Italy, combining Amalfi Coast glamour with the edge of Naples. The eatery accommodates various dietary requirements, with around 90% of dishes adaptable to gluten-free preferences. Highlights include the Tartare di Tonno, Paccheri al Pesto di Peperoni, and Babà Napoletano. The restaurant boasts excellent service, a gorgeous atmosphere, and a versatile menu that features both classic and innovative dishes.

The Liverpool takeaways, sandwich shops and chippies boasting the best consistent food hygiene ratings have been disclosed. The Scores on the Doors website compiles rankings, showcasing businesses that have achieved three consecutive five-star ratings for outstanding food hygiene. Establishments meeting this criterion are awarded the 'Elite' status, signifying exceptional consistency in this domain. Achieving this level is quite challenging, as it may take over four years to obtain a trio of top marks. Nonetheless, the absence of an Elite award does not undermine the compliance of eateries already holding a five-star rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Roberta's, a renowned Italian restaurant on St Vincent Street, has abruptly closed its doors. The establishment, which was known for its Neapolitan pizzas and Roman pasta dishes, opened in September 2021 and was owned by C&C Restaurant Group. The company also manages Cranside Kitchen and Halloumi. Roberta's will be contacting customers with bookings to inform them of the closure. A spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and assured that all customers would be notified of the cancellations.

Glasgow boasts some of Scotland's oldest and most historic pubs, yet many ancient establishments in surrounding districts like North Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire remain overlooked. This article highlights a list of the oldest pubs in areas ranging from Hamilton to Paisley, celebrating these hidden gems within Glasgow's satellite council areas.

Birmingham may be far from the sea, but it boasts numerous fantastic fish and chip shops. National Fish and Chips Day, taking place today (Friday, 2 June), marks the eighth year of celebrating this iconic British dish and those involved in its creation - from fish and chip shops to fishermen and farmers. Despite the rising cost of living leading to pricier meals and some closures, several chip shops in and around Birmingham continue to thrive. According to Tripadvisor, here are the nine best traditional fish and chips shops in the city.

Liverpool boasts a vast array of food outlets, with chippies remaining a popular choice in the city and across the UK. National Fish and Chip Day, celebrated on June 2nd, honours this unofficial national dish. To assist in indulging on this special day, a list of 12 top chippies in Liverpool has been compiled, based on five-star hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency and customer rankings on Google Reviews.

The Birmingham food scene offers a diverse array of cuisines, given the city's rich cultural melting pot. With numerous choices available across various neighbourhoods, Asian cuisine, particularly Japanese, stands out as a popular option. Beyond sushi, dishes such as ramen, teppanyaki, and katsu continue to captivate food enthusiasts. Discover the top 10 highly-rated Japanese restaurants in Birmingham according to TripAdvisor for a new culinary experience.

Walkers is partnering with sandwich shops across the UK, including Glasgow, Liverpool, and Brighton, to launch a temporary 'Walkers Sandwich Shop' from June 12. The shops will feature a unique menu of crisps sandwich creations and promote a debate on whether crisps should be eaten inside or beside a sandwich. The menu will include sandwich combinations using not just Walkers Crisps, but also Quavers, Wotsits, and Monster Munch. The full list of locations and menu will be revealed a week before the opening.

ICMI has extended its management contract for Crossbasket Castle near Glasgow for another ten years, following a £10m restoration in 2015. Graeme Green, with over 25 years of hospitality experience, has been appointed as managing director. The extension includes plans for a 40-bedroom hotel, a modern restaurant, events space, eco-friendly cottages, and spa cottages. The expansion is expected to be completed by summer 2024, accommodating an additional 35,000 visitors annually and providing over 50 local jobs. The owners, Steve Timoney and Alison Reid-Timoney, expressed confidence in Scotland's tourism and hospitality sectors.

Uddingston-based chef Sean Mathieson has been shortlisted for the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) Care Chef of the Year regional finals. Mathieson, who works at Renaissance Care's Rosepark Care Home, impressed judges with his innovative, budget-friendly, and nutritionally balanced meals for the care home's residents. His two-course menu, which did not exceed £3.50, showcased a range of seasonal ingredients. Mathieson previously worked in restaurants before settling into care home catering and now looks forward to the regional finals in Motherwell in June.