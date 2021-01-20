Rum and marmalade loaf cake recipe

“A good keeping cake this, if wrapped up well and left somewhere dark,” says food writer Catherine Phipps.

Rum and marmalade loaf cake from Citrus by Catherine Phipps

Ingredients:(Serves 10–12)

175g plus 1tsp butter, softened, plus extra for greasing100g raisins100ml/7tbsp rum175g wholemeal (wholewheat) spelt flour2tsp baking powder1tsp ground ginger1tsp ground mixed spice175g plus 2tbsp dark muscovado sugarFinely grated zest of 1 lime150g marmalade50g finely chopped stem ginger3 eggs

To glaze:

2tbsp marmalade1tbsp rum (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Butter and line a 1kg loaf tin.

2. Put the raisins in a small saucepan and add the rum. Bring to the boil, then immediately remove from the heat and leave to stand while you make the rest of the cake.

3. Put the flour in a bowl with the baking powder and spices. Whisk together to combine and remove any lumps. Beat the butter and sugar together in another bowl with the lime zest until very soft, and lightened to the colour of butterscotch. Beat in the marmalade and ginger, then add the eggs one at a time, adding a couple of tablespoons of the flour mixture with each addition. Stir through the rum-infused raisins along with any liquid that hasn’t been absorbed. Scrape the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and bake in the oven for around one hour, until well risen and a rich brown.

4. For the glaze, melt the marmalade and rum, if using, together in a small saucepan and brush over the cake while it is still warm. Leave to cool in the tin. If you can bear to wrap this up and leave it for a couple of days, it will be all the better for it.

Citrus by Catherine Phipps, photography by Mowie Kay, is published by Quadrille, priced £20. Available now.