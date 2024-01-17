Ryan Riley’s cauliflower and potato coconut curry
“Never underestimate the simple, restorative power of a curry,” says chef Ryan Riley, co-founder of Life Kitchen, a not-for-profit cookery school for cancer patients.
“This cauliflower and coconut version sings with fresh flavours for an instant pick-me-up, without detracting from everything that is welcoming and familiar in a bowl of warm curry deliciousness.”
Cauliflower and potato coconut curry
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
4 shallots, finely diced5 garlic cloves1 lime, zested and quartered2cm piece of ginger root, peeled1 long red (Thai) chilli, destemmed, plus optional extra slivers to serve1 long green (Thai) chilli, destemmed1½tbsp garam masala1tbsp medium curry powder3tbsp vegetable oil1tbsp ground coriander1 cinnamon stick (about 10cm long)1 × 400g tin of full-fat coconut milk1 large potato (I like Maris Piper), peeled and cut into 2cm pieces1 cauliflower, florets separated2tbsp smooth peanut butter100g coriander, finely choppedSaltBoiled jasmine rice, to serve
Method:
1. Put the shallots, garlic, lime zest, ginger, both chillies, garam masala, curry powder, oil, ground coriander and a sprinkle of salt into a food processor and blitz until completely smooth. Place the mixture into a large saucepan and add the cinnamon stick. Give everything a stir to make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan and then place the pan over a low heat for about 20 minutes, until the mixture smells sweet and aromatic.
2. Remove the cinnamon stick and then add the coconut milk and about 100ml of water and stir to combine. Add the potato, simmer over a low heat for 20 minutes, then add the cauliflower. Stir well and simmer for another 10 minutes. Finally, stir in the peanut butter and mix well until the sauce is combined. Remove the pan from the heat.
3. Stir half the chopped coriander through the curry, then ladle it into bowls and sprinkle with the remaining coriander to serve. Serve with boiled jasmine rice, the lime wedges for squeezing over, and sprinkled with slivers of extra red chilli, if you wish.
Small Pleasures: Joyful Recipes For Difficult Times by Ryan Riley is published by Bloomsbury, priced £22. Photography by Craig Robertson. Available now
