Sabrina Ghayour’s courgette, lemon, feta and pine nut tart
“This is one of those quick and easy recipes that can be thrown together in next to no time,” says British-Iranian chef and author, Sabrina Ghayour.
“I love this kind of dish with a green leaf salad and a simple vinaigrette on the side, but you can also cut it into smaller portions and serve it as snacks or light bites with drinks, too.”
Courgette, lemon, feta and pine nut tart
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
200g feta cheese, finely crumbled250g ricotta cheese1tsp dried mint1tsp dried wild oregano2tsp lemon extractfinely grated zest of 1 unwaxed lemon1 x 320g ready-rolled puff pastry sheet (about 350mm x 230mm)1 courgette, very thinly slicedolive oilhandful of pine nuts2 tablespoons clear honey1/2tsp pul biber chilli flakes (omit if you prefer)Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan), Gas Mark 7. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
2. Put the feta, ricotta, dried herbs and lemon extract and zest into a mixing bowl with a good seasoning of salt and pepper and beat together until smooth.
3. Place the puff pastry sheet on the lined tray and score a 1cm-wide border around the edges, then spread the cheese mixture across the pastry up to the scored border.
4. Lay the courgette slices, slightly overlapping, on the cheese mixture, season well with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Scatter over the pine nuts and bake for 16–18 minutes until the pastry edges are nicely browned.
5. Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly, then drizzle with the honey and sprinkle with the pul biber before serving.
Flavour by Sabrina Ghayour is published by Aster, priced £26. Photography by Kris Kirkham. Available now.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox