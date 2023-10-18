Sabrina Ghayour’s tahini, almond and chocolate crumble cookies
“I cannot tell you how satisfying these cookies are – so much so that I usually have a bag of the cookie dough balls stashed in my freezer ready for baking whenever the craving hits,” says British-Iranian chef and author, Sabrina Ghayour.
“The texture is crumbly in an almost sandy way and the absolute optimum moment to enjoy them is 30 minutes out of the oven, when the cookies have cooled down, but the chocolate is still gooey.”
Tahini, almond and chocolate crumble cookies
Ingredients:(Makes 14)
125g salted butter, softened125g soft light brown sugar75g caster sugar1/2tsp ground cinnamon100g tahini (use the solids and avoid the oil as much as possible)150g plain flour1/2tsp baking powder1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda50g blanched almonds, roughly chopped200g dark chocolate chunks (70% cocoa solids)
Method:
1. Beat the softened butter, sugars and cinnamon together in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Then add the tahini and mix until smooth. Next, add the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda and mix until evenly combined. Finally, add the almonds and dark chocolate chunks and mix until evenly distributed.
2. Weigh the cookie dough, divide into 14 equal portions and form each into a ball. Chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours, or overnight if preferred. Once chilled, you can then freeze the cookie dough balls for later use.
3. To bake, preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan), Gas Mark 4. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
4. Place your dough balls, well spaced out, on the lined tray and gently flatten them (omit this stage if using frozen dough). Bake for 16 minutes (or 18 from frozen). Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray for 30 minutes, then enjoy.
Flavour by Sabrina Ghayour is published by Aster, priced £26. Photography by Kris Kirkham. Available now.
