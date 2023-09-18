Sam Heughan from Outlander reveals his favourite five Glasgow locations

Scottish actor Sam Heughan has shared his top five favourite places in Glasgow, where he has resided for the past decade. Commending Glasgow's charm, comprised of its beautiful parts, grit, and friendly inhabitants, he revealed his love for strolling and jogging by the River Clyde to Glasgow Green, and possibly enjoying a beer at the Drygate microbrewery. This isn't the first time he has praised Glasgow's gastronomy and beverages.

Liverpool boasts a variety of superb eateries, ranging from family-owned bakehouses to fine dining, commended by renowned food critics and chefs. These establishments cater to diverse budgets and palates, and their recommendations extend beyond Michelin-starred venues, further solidifying Liverpool's gastronomic credentials.

Civerinos, a pizza restaurant, has revealed an advance look at its first slice bar in Glasgow, set to open next Tuesday. The new establishment, situated on Radnor Street in Finnieston, is conveniently positioned near Kelvingrove Skatepark.

Popeyes, the American fast-food chain, is set to open its first Scottish store in Barrhead Retail Park, near Glasgow. Opening September 18, the store is part of Popeyes' expansion into the UK since its first opening in Stratford in 2021. The brand is known for its renowned chicken sandwich, which gained significant attention on social media. Neil Williamson, COO of Popeyes UK, states that the opening in Scotland is due to high demand voiced on social media and that other locations in Scotland, including Edinburgh and Aberdeen, are being considered.

BBC Good Food guide provides comprehensive insider guides to the UK's restaurant scene, including a profile on Glasgow. The profile covers diverse cuisines from city centre burgers and West End seafood to Vietnamese dishes and vegan specialities. Check out the 16 finest restaurants in Glasgow as stated by BBC Good Food to see if your favourite is included.

Four new dining venues, including Wingstop and Wagamama, are set to open in Glasgow's St Enoch Centre this year, further diversifying the food offerings available. Wingstop will open its first physical restaurant in Glasgow, while Wagamama will provide pan-Asian cuisine. In addition, Gourmet German eatery YaYas and Asian restaurant Salt and Pepper Station will be opening. Following significant success, Starbucks has also relocated to a larger unit in the Centre. The new additions are expected to generate jobs and bring more visitors to the Centre.

Rosa’s Thai, co-founded by Saiphin and Alex Moore, is opening its first restaurant in Scotland on Glasgow's West Nile Street. The menu offers a mix of Thai classics and signature favourites, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The restaurant, which will seat 84, also features a kids’ menu. CEO Gavin Adair said the company had been waiting for the perfect site in Glasgow to open. The team uses Thai produce to prepare each dish from scratch. There are more than 35 Rosa's in various UK locations. An opening offer of 50% off food will be available from September 5 to 17.

Liverpool boasts an impressive array of restaurants, street food markets and cafes catering to all tastes and dietary needs. Selecting where to dine can be difficult, especially for short-term visitors. To simplify this, BBC Good Food's Tony Naylor dined throughout the city, highlighting his favourite spots from fine dining establishments to budget-friendly eateries suitable for families. Key mentions include The Art School Restaurant and Bundobust.

Sexy Coffee, a new café concept, will take up residence in the former 'Via Italia' premises next to Glasgow Central Station. The café, set to open on September 17, will operate seven days a week, from 7am to midnight. It will offer cocktails and conventional as well as unorthodox coffees, including options containing collagen and protein. The venture is led by Gianluca Varese, director of Blue Lagoon. The cafe's modern yet classic marble design is set to attract sit-in and takeaway coffee lovers.

Birmingham boasts an array of restaurants serving delectable chicken wings, a fast favourite among locals whether as pub grub, street food or party fare. With flavours ranging from Korean BBQ to Caribbean, these restaurants cater to varied tastes. Despite being easy to cook at home, many prefer to savour fiery, grilled or crispy wings at eateries. This list ranks the top 13 chicken wing restaurants in Birmingham, gauged from their popularity on food delivery apps.