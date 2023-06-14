Sanjay Aggarwal’s quick tomato, onion and herb tart
“A sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry makes this a really simple lunch, and although cooking the onions needs your attention, everything else is incredibly low effort,” says Sanjay Aggarwal, author of Spice Kitchen.
“Make sure you cook the pastry until it’s a deep, burnished golden-brown; too pallid and it will still be soft and floppy underneath.”
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
1tbsp vegetable, sunflower or rapeseed oil3 red onions, sliced into half moons1tsp caster sugarPinch of salt1tbsp Italian seasoning2tsp balsamic vinegar1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry500g cherry tomatoes150g pitted black olives1 egg (skip the egg wash if you’re vegan, or use a splash of oat milk instead)Handful of chopped fresh parsleyZest of 1 unwaxed lemon
Method:
1. Warm the vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the onions over a moderate heat, stirring frequently so that they soften but don’t stick. After five minutes, add the sugar and salt.
2. After another five minutes, add the Italian seasoning and the vinegar and cook for a final five minutes. Set aside to cool.
3. Preheat the oven to 190°C fan/210°C/410°F/gas mark 6½.
4. Unroll the puff pastry sheet onto a lined baking tray and create a border by using a knife to score a line a little way in from the edge (don’t slice all the way through the pastry).
5. Spread the onions over the pastry inside the border, then top with the tomatoes and olives. Beat the egg and paint it over the border. Transfer the tart to the oven and bake for 20 minutes until risen and a rich golden-brown around the edges.
6. Top with the parsley and lemon zest and serve while warm.
Spice Kitchen by Sanjay Aggarwal is published by Quadrille, priced £22. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now.
