Santosh Shah’s chana ko dal – spicy chickpeas – recipe

“Dal is our comfort food in Nepal, and a cheap source of protein. You will find as many different recipes as there are households,” says Santosh Shah.

For an interesting texture, Shah pureés half the chana dal and keeps the rest whole. “What gives each dal its personality – apart from the type of lentils used – is the tempering,” he says. “It is important to cook the onions until well caramelised, as this will give the dal an extra layer of flavour.”

Chana ko dal – spicy chickpeas

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

280g chana dal (split Bengal gram)½tsp ground turmeric2–3 whole fresh green chillies, tailed and slit lengthways3–4 cloves2.5cm piece of cinnamon stick2–3 green cardamoms, lightly crushed2 tejpaat (Nepali bay leaves)1tsp salt1tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

For the tempering:2tbsp ghee or vegetable oil2–3 dried red chillies, depending on size or to taste1tsp cumin seeds2 red onions, finely chopped15g fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped1 tomato, chopped1tsp sakahar barha masala (vegetable garam masala, see below)

For the Sakahar barha masala:

For the whole spices:1tbsp dried garlic flakes5 dried red chillies, crushed2tsp cumin seeds2tbsp coriander seeds1¼tsp black mustard seeds1tsp fenugreek seeds1tsp timmur peppercorns, or Sichuan peppercorns2tsp black peppercorns4 black cardamoms5 tejpaat (Nepali bay leaves), crushed

For the ground spices:1tbsp ground ginger1tsp turmeric1tsp hing (asafoetida)

To serve:Bhat (plain rice)Puri (fried puffed bread)

Method:

1. Make the Sakahar barha masala: Heat a non-stick frying pan. Add all the whole spices and dry roast over a medium heat until they colour, puff up and start releasing their aroma. Transfer to a plate and leave to cool. Using a spice grinder or coffee grinder, grind the toasted and cooled whole spices in batches until finely powdered. Mix in the ground spices until well blended. Transfer to a screw top jar or other airtight container. For best results, use any leftover spice mix within two weeks.

2. Wash the chana dal under running water and soak them for 30–60 minutes in lukewarm water.

3. In a medium heavy-based saucepan, combine the drained chana dal, turmeric, fresh green chillies, whole spices and salt. Cover with 1.4 litres of water and bring to the boil.

4. Lower the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 45–60 minutes, until the dal is cooked through, and the liquid has reduced. Drain half of the dal and place in a blender with some of the cooking liquid. Process to a purée and pour back into the pan. Stir until well blended. The dal should have the consistency of a thick soup. Keep the dal hot.

5. Make the tempering. Heat the ghee or oil in a non-stick frying pan, add the dried red chillies and cumin seeds.

6. When the seeds start to crackle, add the onions and cook for 12–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until caramelised. Stir in the ginger and tomato. Cook for two minutes, until the tomato is soft. Add the vegetable garam masala, stir well and leave to simmer for 30 seconds.

7. Pour the whole tempering mixture into the simmering dal, add the chopped coriander and stir until well mixed. Simmer for three to four minutes, to allow the flavours to infuse.

8. Check and adjust the seasoning to taste, adding more salt if needed, and serve hot with rice and puri.

Ayla: A Feast Of Nepali Dishes From Terai, Hills And The Himalayas by Santosh Shah is published by DK, priced £20. Available now.