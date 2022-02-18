Saving or squirrelling away a wine for a special occasion? 6 top drops to drink now

There are wines and then there are wines. The ones you save for best.

You seek them out and proudly lay them down for the right moment to come along because your inner sommelier tells you they’re going to improve with age. Some do, but most don’t unless you’re in the dizzy heights of Bordeaux or New World equivalent.

And then they’re the ones you buy because they’re interesting, a new discovery that hasn’t broken the bank and you want to have on hand just in case.

With these come the days when you want a wine with a great track record. A reliable producer, something a bit special because you don’t want to get caught short.

And then what happens? You forget about the whole blooming lot and end up drinking the same old thing.

So thank goodness for Open That Bottle Night, celebrated on the last Saturday of February (February 26 this year) because tomorrow may never come.

Mark the date in the diary, rally your friends, loved one or self-gift because there’s no time like the present to pour a promising glass you’ve saved for last…

1. Curious Parallel Feteasca Negra 2020, Romania (£9.99, Virgin Wines)

(Virgin Wines/PA)

One to snap up and have on standby, especially if you’re a fruit-forward fan – sweet blackcurrant, blackberry fruit and warming spice are at the heart of this Romanian red. The winery behind the eye-catching label is Cramele Recas, the country’s largest producer creating wines that over-deliver for the price and reveal the quality of its indigenous grapes.

2. Ringbolt Cabernet Savignon 2020, Margaret River, Australia (£10, Tesco)

(Hill-Smith Family Vineyards/PA)

Dependably delicious, this wine comes highly recommended for its big, rich style from Australia’s famous Margaret River. Certainly, its premier region for concentrated, structured cabernet, this shows swathes of deep-flavoured forest fruits, violet and blackberry notes coupled with cassis fruit, touches of dark chocolate, menthol, followed by silky smooth tannins. A glorious glass.

3. Yealands Reserve Grüner Veltliner 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand (£12.99, Waitrose)

(Yealands/PA)

While Austria’s signature grape may not easily roll off the tongue, grüner veltliner is thriving in other regions and becoming a firm favourite in New Zealand – and proving there’s more to Marlborough than sauvignon blanc. Another excuse to be adventurous, you’ll be blown away by the purity of fruit, textured and layered with honeyed stone fruits, green apple and touch of white pepper, mouth-watering with a super fresh finish. Versatile and food friendly.

4. Minuty Madi Limited Edition Rosé 2020, Côtes de Provence, France (£14.99, The Bottle Club)

(Chateau Minuty/PA)

With its grace and charm, rosé has become a wine for all seasons, especially the posh ones from Provence. What’s for sure, Château Minuty – one of the few estates to be distinguished as a Cru Classé in the Côtes de Provence appellation – never disappoints. For this latest release, they’ve teamed up with artist Madi to style up their M de Minuty entry-level cuvée. With its enticing notes of blossom and white peach, delicate flavours of red berries, silky, textured palate and perfectly balanced acidity, it’s a delicious companion, whatever the weather.

5. Nautilus Estate Chardonnay 2019, Marlborough, New Zealand (£26, Specialist Cellars)

(Hill-smith Family Vineyards/PA)

Mmm, how we love to wax lyrical about New Zealand savvy blanc. Especially those winemakers that put Marlborough on the map. With its near-perfect growing conditions, imagine how great a cool climate chardonnay can taste. Think enticing aromas of nectarine, hints of almond, layers of creamy peach and pear fruit and lovely light-handed touch of buttery nuances on the long, lingering finish. Elegant and exceptionally enjoyable.

6. Château Malartic La Gravière Gran Cru Classé 2016, Bordeaux, France (£79.95, single bottle or £455.70, Case of six, Hennings Wine)

( /PA)

Cited as one of the most exciting Bordeaux vintages, if you’re lucky enough to be squirrelling away a 2016, it should be tasting great by now. The next best thing? Admittedly, the price is eye-watering but fine Bordeaux built to last doesn’t come cheap.

If you’re not ready to dust down your best bottle quite yet, Château Malartic-Lagravière is a Bordeaux with all the bells and whistles. Stars such as Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson are said to be fans, and its received rave reviews from critics. Plus it makes an appearance in Kenneth Branagh’s new mystery movie, Death on the Nile.

A vintage marked by lush red fruits, ripe tannins and freshness, expect a fine structure, a beguiling bouquet of blackberry, cassis, blueberry and mint, mocha nuances and altogether harmonious with depth, persistency and polish.