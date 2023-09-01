Savour history over a drink at 12 listed Liverpool city pubs

If you relish in pubs steeped in history, Liverpool's Grade II-listed public houses are sure to charm. Recognised by Historic England for their historic significance, many of these establishments lie conveniently within the city centre, in L1, L2, and L3. Many of the pubs are recognised by CAMRA for their 'interior of national historic interest' and feature on their recommended list. Recently, one pub was promoted to Grade I-listed status in 2020, and several others have been elegantly restored and renovated over the past year.

Glasgow's dining scene is thriving with an array of new cafes and restaurants worth exploring this September. These venues offer a variety of delectable options, from exquisite coffee to mouth-watering burgers. Here are six of the best spots in Glasgow to visit presently.

The Malletsheugh, a family-run restaurant operated by the Birk Family, has reopened on Ayr Road in Newton Mearns after a year-long refurbishment. The venue, combining Scottish and South Indian cuisine, aims to offer a diverse and inclusive menu, featuring both a vegan and children's selection. With a family history deeply rooted in hospitality, the Birks hope to rejuvenate the community spirit around The Malletsheugh, offering a welcoming dining experience that caters to a wide array of tastes. The establishment also incorporates a bar and another restaurant in tribute to their family's previous venture.

Turtle Bay, a restaurant and bar styled after Caribbean beach shacks, has obtained permission to open in Glasgow's city centre on the corner of Hope Street and St. Vincent Street. The restaurant, which already operates over 40 successful branches in England, will offer Glaswegians Caribbean-inspired food and drink, reggae music, and a central island bar. This venue will transform a listed building, previously occupied by Barrhead Travel Agent. Expected offerings include bottomless brunch and two for one cocktail deals during happy hour.

The popular West End café, Morning Glory, has decided to close its premises on Great Western Road. Opening in late 2020 as a lockdown project by the Five March team, the café has revealed plans for a new endeavour. In a farewell message on Instagram, the café expressed gratitude to its regular customers and hardworking staff. Details of the new project are anticipated to be announced later in the year.

JD Wetherspoons is opening a second pub, The Star Light, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, replacing Carluccio’s. The pub, costing £500k to develop, is set to open in October and will generate up to 60 jobs. This follows the announcement of two other branches closing earlier this month. The company intends to close 22 more pubs this year as part of a massive overhaul, having already shut 29 sites in 2023.

Pizza restaurant Franco Manca, known for its high-quality sourdough Neapolitan pizzas, has added four new pizzas to its menu, along with a range of sides and shared dishes. The restaurant, which operates around 70 pizzerias in the UK, offers a relaxed dining experience with a variety of dishes from traditional to innovative. Despite a minor disappointment with a dessert, the meal was overall enjoyable and affordable. The restaurant, celebrating its 15th anniversary, offers an authentic pizza experience, making it a favoured choice for an after-work dinner or a long lunch.

In search of the top burgers in Liverpool? There's an array of preferences among locals. To guide you, we've gathered a list of 10 prime burger locales based on their five-star hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency and customer ratings on Google Reviews. Each venue must have a minimum of 100 reviews. These establishments should be impeccably clean and serve the most delectable food. The list is presented in alphabetical order.

An artist's impression reveals a sneak peek into the highly anticipated autumn opening of the spectacular seafood restaurant, Sexy Fish, in Manchester. The trendy eatery will be located in the city centre, in the former Armani store in Spinningfields. Interior features include artworks by Damien Hirst, ‘Fish Lamps’ by Frank Gehry, and a pink onyx bar. The Manchester establishment will offer an assortment of Asian-inspired sea dishes, a vast champagne collection, and late-night entertainment with DJs and performers. Sister restaurants are already successfully operating in London and Miami. The chairman of Caprice Holdings expressed his excitement regarding the upcoming opening.

The hospitality scene in Birmingham is continually evolving, with 11 new eating and drinking establishments recently opened or opening soon. These venues offer a wide range of options, from pizza to pints, across not just the city centre, but also various neighbourhoods. The establishments include both unique, new concepts and familiar favourites relocating. The array of choices promises an exciting summer for locals and visitors.