Sensational chardonnays to sip in the sunshine

Burgundy may have built chardonnay’s reputation, but beyond Chablis and Meursault, the world’s most famous white grape remains plentiful, comparatively delicious – and in some cases, substantially cheaper.

Eye-catching with its dazzling straw gold highlights, wine lovers appreciate chardonnay for its sheer drinkability – from rich and toasty to ripe and juicy, with a seam of acidity; to those with no oak influence at all.

To champion the charms of chardonnay, we’ve rounded up some top drops – from inexpensive to interesting, to impressive…

1. ASDA Extra Special Chardonnay 2021, Western Cape, South Africa, currently £5.50 from £6.50, ASDA

South Africa can turn its hand to most grapes and this value-priced chard proves how the Western Cape is a goldmine for ripe, juicy styles with satisfying weight and fresh acidity. With honeyed, citrus, blossomy aromas and broad flavours, it’s a steal while on special offer.

2. Specially Selected Australian Chardonnay 2022, Barossa Valley, Australia, £7.79, Aldi

This big name Barossa Valley blonde from one of the world’s most famous wine-growing regions offers textbook varietal notes – juicy citrus, peach and tropical fruits beneath a veil of vanilla – with a fresh, minerally streak keeping everything in check. Chardonnay with lots of charm.

3. Clos Du Bois Chardonnay 2021, California, USA, £12.50, Ocado

Dependably delicious… when you want a taste of Californian sunshine, this is your label to bring smiles all round. Especially if you love a buttery, well-judged oaky style with a hint of caramel, baked apple, and all-important citrusy snap on the finish to keep it fresh and flowing.

4. AOP Limoux Chardonnay Languedoc 2021, South of France, £12.99, Waitrose

A French fancy to shine the light on Languedoc lovelies, this artfully named ‘IIIB’ Auromon signifies the highest quality of grape juice, with B for barrel aged. The result? A lightly oaked nose with expressive tropical fruits and touch of brioche, tasting plump and juicy on the palate, with fine acidity and refreshing finish.

5. M&S Balfour Chardonnay 2021, Kent, England, £14, Marks & Spencer, in-store

With lots of bright, crisp freshness, gentle floral aromas and flavours of just ripe melon and peach, backed by a fresh structure and lively acidity, this unoaked English chardonnay makes for a captivating glass – and delicious introduction to home-grown still white wines from one the country’s most innovative wineries.

6. Adnams Chardonnay 2018, Waitaki Valley, North Otago, New Zealand, £19.99, Adnams

Beautifully aromatic with elegance and concentration, this perfectly poised chardonnay proves how there’s more to New Zealand’s whites than sauvignon blanc. With a bright nose of pineapple, banana and some fresh citrus, joined by delightful buttery notes and oak blending in, it’s rounded on the creamy, fruity palate with a touch of toasty brioche, ripe acidity, finishing long and fresh.

7. Ten Minutes by Tractor 10 X Chardonnay 2021, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Australia, £30.50, Wine Direct

On a par with some of the best and easy-drinking (if you can afford it), this chardonnay really hits home with its vibrant peach and citrus fruits, tangy, lemony acidity, discreet use of oak and long, refreshing finish showing plenty of energy and verve. A classy chard from another one of Australia’s famous wine regions and worth seeking out.