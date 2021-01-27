Seven fabulous chardonnays to choose from to mark end of ‘Dry January’

With just a few days of 'Dry January' to get through, the thoughts of many are turning to what that first glass after a month of abstinence will be.

So for those whose first tipple will be a much-missed glass of wine, here's some options featuring the world's most famous white grape, the infamous chardonnay.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

From classically juicy oaky, to those with a little more restraint and some with no oak influence at all, we’ve rounded up some decent options to celebrate the first proper drink of the year.

1. Morrisons West Australian Chardonnay 2018, Australia, £8.25, Morrisons

(Morrisons/PA)A good, honest expression of modern chardonnay with teasing tropical aromas on the nose, attractively ripe and juicy flavours of peach and citrus fruits in a creamy but crisp style, topped with refreshing acidity for a fresh, balanced finish. Lively and lightly oaked, it ticks all the right boxes as an easy-drinking charmer.

2. Villa Maria Private Bin Chardonnay, East Coast 2019, New Zealand, £9.50, Tesco

Villa Maria Private Bin Chardonnay one to digi

If you’re still treading lightly with chardonnay and a bit coy about switching your trusty savvy blanc’s green, tangy flavours for something more tropical, this is the chard for you. Delightfully unrestrained with impeccable freshness and subtle suggestion of oak, an express train of ripe peach and citrusy blossomy fruits make this expression uncomplicated and beautifully refreshing.

3. Adnams White Burgundy 2019, Cuvée Paul Talmard, Burgundy, France, currently £9.99 (was £10.99), Adnams

(Adnams/PA)Another reason to celebrate chardonnay, this unoaked Burgundy blonde shows real purity of flavour with lovely concentration. Fragrant honeydew melon and peachy aromas lead to an array of tropical fruits, with ripe peach, pear and melon flavours and a beam of juicy acidity on the fresh, focused finish.

4. M&S Journey’s End Winemaker’s Reserve Chardonnay 2020, Stellenbosch, South Africa, £12, Marks & Spencer stores

29098736 Journey’s End Winemakers Reserve digi

There are many rich, rounded chardonnays out there but this one really hits home. A ripe nose of toasty honeysuckle, followed by vanilla, peaches and cream, touch of almond, citrus and tropical fruits with well-judged oak and refreshing acidity keeping the flavours tangy and vibrant. A joyous glass.

5. Berry Bros & Rudd White Burgundy by Collovray & Terrier 2019, Burgundy, France, £13.95, Berry Bros & Rudd

20198004282_BOS_White-Burgundy_2018_01 (1) digi

Another brilliant Burgundy blonde, this one’s marked by some light toasty complexity from gentle oak ageing, offering tiers of ripe white peaches, honeydew melon that’s smooth and fleshy with floral touches, hints of hazelnuts and subtle mineral notes. The flavours extend beautifully into the long, refreshing finish. Classy and artfully balanced.

6. Robert Oatley Finisterre Chardonnay 2018, Margaret River, Australia, £19.99, Waitrose

RO Finisterre MR Chardonnay NV digi

An extremely elegant chardonnay from Western Australia’s most famous wine region. An enticing nose of ripe stone fruits with vanilla oak and nutty undertones draws you in, with a rich and complex palate showing citrus blossom, melon, nectarine, roasted nuts, nougat and a long, fine thread of acidity. Really expressive, it’s pure, persistent and perfectly on point.

7. Marimar Estate Acero Chardonnay 2018, Russian River Valley, California, USA, £26.50, Fareham Wine Cellar