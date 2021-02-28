Shrimp burger recipe with sriracha mayo

“These shrimp burgers couldn’t be easier. Half the prawns are whizzed to a coarse paste and half are roughly chopped: the protein from the whizzed prawns holds the burgers together – no eggs or breadcrumbs required,” says food writer Rosie Reynolds.

“I don’t shape my shrimp burgers, I simply drop the mixture into the hot oil and then roughly push it out into a burger shape. Doing it this way means you get some nice crunchy bits at the edges, which eat really well,” she adds.

“The Sriracha mayo is optional, but when something tastes this good, why wouldn’t you give it a try?”

Rosie Reynolds

Shrimp burger with sriracha mayo from The Shortcut Cook by Rosie Reynolds

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

600g raw prawns2 spring onions, finely chopped1 red chilli, deseeded and finely choppedSmall handful of coriander, stems and leaves separated and finely choppedZest of ½ lime1tbsp light-flavoured oilSea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Sriracha mayo:2½tbsp mayonnaise1½tbsp Sriracha chilli sauce

To serve:4 sesame-seed bunsHandful of rocket1 avocado, peeled and sliced

Method:

1. Put half of the prawns into the bowl of a food processor and pulse a couple of times until roughly chopped, then tip out into a mixing bowl. Add the remaining prawns to the food processor and pulse until a coarse, paste-like texture is achieved. Add to the bowl with the chopped prawns. Mix in the spring onions, chilli, coriander and the lime zest, along with plenty of seasoning.

2. Divide the burger mixture into four equal parts. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan (skillet) set over a medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, spoon the portions of burger mixture into the pan and gently flatten to form four burger shapes. Fry for six minutes, turning halfway through.

3. Meanwhile, make the Sriracha mayo by simply mixing the mayonnaise and Sriracha sauce together.

4. Split the buns and toast the cut sides. Spread the buns with spicy mayo, then add a little rocket, some avocado slices and a shrimp burger to each. Chop the zested lime in half, for squeezing, if you like.

Make ahead:

The burger mix can be made in advance, covered and chilled for up to two days. The Sriracha mayo can be made and chilled for up to one week.

The shortcut:

Whizzing the shrimp to a paste ensures that the proteins hold the burgers together without the need for binders, such as eggs. Scoops of burger mix are fried and roughly shaped in the pan, so no fiddly shaping here.

The Shortcut Cook

The Shortcut Cook by Rosie Reynolds, photography by Louise Hagger, is published by Hardie Grant, priced £15. Available now.