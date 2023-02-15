Skye McAlpine’s white chocolate and pistachio tortini recipe

“A wonderfully fudgy dessert somehow in the same family as sticky toffee pudding,” is how food writer Skye McAlpine describes this sweet treat.

“The tortini, or ‘little cake’, is made from white chocolate, which gives it that intensely dense texture, then baked at its centre is a dollop of melting sweet pistachio cream. This you can buy in jars – most Italian delicatessens or specialist online suppliers stock it.”

White chocolate and pistachio tortini

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

100g salted butter, plus more for the ramekins100g white chocolate, finely chopped60g caster sugar2 eggs2tbsp (level) plain flour2tsp (heaped) pistachio butter, shop-bought pistachio cream, or chocolate-hazelnut spread, such as NutellaIcing sugar, to dust (optional)Finely chopped pistachios, to serve (optional)

Method:

1. Butter two 10-centimetre ramekins, making sure to liberally coat the bases.

2. Combine the butter, white chocolate and sugar in a small saucepan and set over a low heat to melt. Stir regularly to stop the chocolate from catching, and take the pan off the heat as soon as it is melted.

3. In a small bowl, lightly beat the eggs with a fork. Add the eggs to the melted chocolate and stir vigorously until well combined. Now add the flour to the chocolate and stir vigorously until you have a smooth, chocolatey cream.

4. Pour a quarter of the mixture into each of the prepared ramekins. Spoon a dollop of pistachio butter, pistachio cream or chocolate spread into the middle of each, then pour over the remaining white chocolate mix, dividing it equally between each ramekin so the pistachio or chocolate is completely covered. Cover and set in the freezer for a couple of hours (longer if you like).

5. When you are ready to serve, heat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6.

6. Bake the tortini straight from the freezer, in the middle of the oven, for 25 minutes, until lightly golden on top and slightly risen in the middle. They should feel firm to the touch. Dust with icing sugar and/or a scattering of pistachios, if you like, before serving while still warm.

A Table Full Of Love by Skye McAlpine is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Photography by Skye McAlpine. Available now.