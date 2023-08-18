Soho House to open first private members club in Scotland

Soho House Glasgow, part of the Love Loan urban renewal project, will feature social spaces across four storeys, complete with a roof terrace. The redevelopment of the former Glasgow Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall sees the first Scottish location for the private members' club, championing creative industries. Those interested can apply for a Cities Without Houses membership for global access. The club will be located near the city's chambers, next to the Marriott Hotel.

A full-sized bronze statue of Nicky Coia is to be erected at a new housing scheme in Glasgow’s East End, in tribute to his significant contribution to the area. It will be situated near the original premises on Duke Street. Coia’s establishment, serving Glasgow since 1928, recently gained permission for a new venue at the development. Plans include a restaurant, bar, deli, and fish and chips shop, enhancing the local area. Nicky took over in the 1950s, with his son Alfredo and wife Antonia taking over in the 1980s. The sculpture aims to make Coia’s the focal point of the development.

Virgin Hotels, the luxury brand of Virgin Group founded by Sir Richard Branson, is set to open its second European property, Virgin Hotels Glasgow, on the banks of the River Clyde. The hotel pays tribute to Glasgow’s historical culture, offering modern dining and drinking venues, including the flagship Commons Club restaurant and bar. The hotel also features state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces, exquisitely decorated chambers, and interior design nodding to Glasgow’s shipbuilding industry. The launch follows the successful opening of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh earlier in the year as the brand further expands into Europe.

Glasgow hospitality venues are among the finalists for the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards, previously known as the DRAM Awards. Notable finalists include the Cathouse Rock Club and Radisson RED Sky Bar, The Piper Whisky Bar, and The Pot Still. The city's venues outside the centre are also recognised, with Coia’s Café, The East End Fox, and The Old Smiddy nominated for various awards. The awards, in their 28th year, celebrate excellence and are considered some of the most prestigious in the Scottish licensed trade. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 29 August.

Rosa’s Thai, co-founded by Saiphin and Alex Moore, is set to open its first Scottish restaurant in Glasgow on 18th September. To celebrate the opening, the eatery will offer 50% off food from 5th to 17th September. The restaurant, known for authentic Thai dishes and a relaxed dining atmosphere, will feature an 84-seat, open-plan design and a menu that includes vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. CEO Gavin Adair expressed excitement over the launch, stating the Glasgow location was the perfect site. Rosa's Thai presently operates 35 locations across the UK.

Set to open in Angel Central, Islington next month, Northwood, a sports bar with 12 UHD screens, has been created by Maven Leisure. The venue will showcase various sports, including the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Champions League, Premier League, Formula 1, cricket and darts. With a food menu featuring pizzas, burgers, wings and sharing platters, the bar aims to become the "first port of call" for sports watching in the capital. Further details about the opening will be announced later this month. The establishment will join the company's portfolio of 13 other bars, pubs and restaurants in London.

The English Curry Awards 2023 recognised the finest curry houses across the UK, with Didsbury's The Original Third Eye receiving the Best of Manchester award. Celebrating its 12th year, the awards acknowledged exceptional takeaways, delivery services, local venues, and caterers, decided by public vote. The Original Third Eye, a blend of Indian, Nepalese and Chinese cuisine, is one of Didsbury Village's longest-running establishments. The gala, which 400 people attended, took place at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham, celebrating the English curry industry's innovation, creativity, and superior service.

Afternoon Tea Week begins on 7 August, celebrating the historic British tradition of tea and cake. Iconic tea spot, Mackintosh at the Willow on Sauchiehall Street, originally opened in 1903 based on designs by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret MacDonald, was restored and reopened in 2018. The ritual of afternoon tea began around 1840, becoming an upper-class social event by the 1880s. Mackintosh at the Willow was the fourth and final tea room by entrepreneur Miss Cranston, and is noted for its fairy-tale design.

