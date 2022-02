Sophie Gordon’s creamy curried pumpkin split pea dal recipe

“This dal is particularly special, made in the way I’d jotted down after spending time with a local Sri Lankan family, with half of the pumpkin blended to make it even creamier,” says Sophie Gordon, author of The Whole Vegetable.

“I love using yellow split peas, mostly for their texture, and they really enhance the dish, adding a bit more bite and an almost nutty taste.”

Creamy curried pumpkin split pea dal

Ingredients:(Serves approximately 6-8)

2tbsp coconut oil1tbsp black or yellow mustard seeds1 white or brown onion, finely chopped4 cloves of garlic, crushed or finely chopped2tbsp freshly grated ginger1tbsp freshly grated turmericA large handful of fresh coriander, stems finely chopped, leaves roughly choppedA pinch of dried chilli flakes4tsp ground cumin2–3tsp curry powder (without salt preferred)A small handful of curry leaves, fresh or dried1.5–2L vegetable stock1 small pumpkin or squash, raw, any variety, skin on or off550g dried yellow split peas, soaked for at least 4 hoursSalt and pepper1 cinnamon stick250ml coconut milk1 lime, juice and zest

Method

1. Put about one to two teaspoons of your coconut oil into a large pot over a medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and cook until they start to pop – lower the heat when they do so and transfer them to a small bowl. Heat the rest of the coconut oil in the same pan, then add your onions. Sauté until they start to go translucent and fragrant, about five to six minutes on a low heat. Add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, coriander stalks, dried chilli flakes, ground cumin, curry powder and half your curry leaves. Stir continuously and keep frying until everything becomes nice and fragrant. Put your mustard seeds back into the pan. If it starts to dry up, you can add a dash of your stock to help continue the frying process.

2. Add the pumpkin, split peas, about half the fresh coriander and the rest of the stock to the pot. Stir and bring the mixture up to the boil, seasoning with salt and pepper. Once it reaches the boil, lower the heat to a simmer. Add the cinnamon stick and stir again. Cover and cook for about 45–55 minutes, until the split peas are cooked and the pumpkin is tender. Season again to taste.

3. Once cooked, transfer about a quarter of the mix to a blender. You may need it to cool slightly first, depending on your blender type. Add the coconut milk and blend until smooth and creamy. Pour back into the pot and stir, adding the lime juice and zest and seasoning again to taste.

(Penguin/PA)

The Whole Vegetable: Sustainable Recipes For A Healthier Planet by Sophie Gordon is published by Michael Joseph, priced £25. Available now.