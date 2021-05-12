Spicy green beans recipe with chilli and garlic

“The traditional Nonya recipe for this dish calls for kangkong or water spinach. As here in England we do not usually have access to good-quality fresh Asian vegetables, I substitute French/green beans,” explains chef Elizabeth Haigh.

“Although I am fond of kangkong, I think this dish is actually better made with the beans because of their crunchy texture. It is also more affordable. If you want to make this vegetarian/vegan just omit the dried shrimps, belachan and pork floss.”

Spicy green beans with chilli and garlic from Makan by Elizabeth Haigh

Ingredients:(Serves 2 as a side dish)

1tbsp dried shrimps6 dried red chillies3 garlic cloves, peeled2 banana shallots, peeled2tbsp cooking oil2tsp belachan (fermented shrimp paste)250g green beans, trimmed and cut into 1.5cm pieces2tbsp water2tbsp pork floss (rousong), optionalSalt

Method:

1. Soak the dried shrimps and chillies in warm water for at least 10 minutes or up to one hour, then drain. If you don’t want the dish to be too spicy, remove the seeds from the chillies, then place them in a blender with the soaked shrimps, garlic and shallots. Blend together to make a rough paste.

2. Heat the oil in a wok over a medium heat. Add the chilli-shrimp paste and stir-fry until aromatic, then add the belachan and stir for a couple more minutes to cook the paste out.

3. Turn up the heat slightly, add the green beans and give it all a good stir. Stir-fry for a couple of minutes. Add the water to help ‘steam-cook’ the beans and season with salt, then turn the heat down and continue cooking for four to five minutes or until the beans are tender (no more than seven minutes in total).

4. Serve immediately with pork floss sprinkled on top, if using.

Makan: Recipes From The Heart of Singapore by Elizabeth Haigh is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Photography Kris Kirkham. Available May 13.