Spicy root patties recipe

“These are a great supper dish and can be made in batches and kept chilled in the refrigerator for up to four days, or frozen for three months,” says cookbook writer Katie Caldesi.

“We love them with a fried egg on top, or with boiled eggs if we take them for a packed lunch, for extra protein. The halloumi is salty enough that you don’t need to add any further seasoning.”

Spicy root patties

Ingredients:(Serves 4 – makes 12 patties)

For the patties:450g trimmed and peeled root vegetables (such as swede, carrot, parsnip, celeriac and turnip)100g trimmed leek, cleaned and finely chopped2 eggs250g halloumi cheese, coarsely grated60g chickpea flour15g chives, parsley or coriander, finely chopped2tsp ground cumin2tsp chilli flakes or finely chopped fresh hot chilli

Optional additions:4 fried eggsHandful of coriander or parsley

Method:

1. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Fill a kettle and put it on.

2. Coarsely grate the root vegetables in a food processor or by hand. Put them into a bowl and pour over enough boiling water to cover. Leave to stand for two minutes, stirring a couple of times. Pour the vegetables into a colander and leave to drain for a few minutes. When cool enough to touch, thoroughly squeeze the mixture in a tea towel to get rid of the excess water.

3. Drop the squeezed vegetables into a large mixing bowl.

4. Heat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan (425°F), Gas Mark 7.

5. Now add the leek, eggs, halloumi, flour, herbs and spices and stir through to combine. Divide the mixture into 12 (each roughly 70 gram) balls and gently squeeze them into burger shapes with your hands, squeezing out any further moisture. Lay each one on the prepared baking tray and flatten slightly, then bake in the oven for 20–25 minutes until golden brown and just firm to the touch.

5. Serve with a fried egg on top if you like, scattered with coriander or parsley, if using.

The Diabetes Weight-Loss Plan by Katie Caldesi is published by Kyle Books, priced £22. Photography by Maja Smend. Available now.