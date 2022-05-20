Spotlight on Spain: 7 top drops to sip in the sunshine

There’s no denying Spain’s a dream destination when it comes to wine.

Beyond the sightseeing and sun soaking, one of the greatest pleasures of the plains of Spain is sampling the local cuisine – and vino.

And boy does Spain have it all! With more land under vine than any other country and third largest producer in the world, it’s a big-wheel for a myriad of wines – and when it comes to style and quality, we’re spoilt for choice.

The Spanish deliver at every level, so to kick-start your tapas party or foodie fiesta, here are some notable styles…

1. Codorniu Brut Cava Vintage 2019, £11.99, Majestic

(Codorniu/PA)

In Catalonia’s cava country you’ll find value and vibrancy with Codorniu’s vintage release. From the oldest winery in Spain, it’s a pleasure to drink and doesn’t ask you to think about it, just to have fun. Deliciously crisp and refreshing with well-balanced fruit and hints of citrus, honey and toast, enjoy with seafood tapas, salty snacks and charcuterie.

2. Ramon Bilbao Rosado Rioja 2021, Spain, £8, Tesco

(Ramon Balboa/PA)

Time to push your Provençal pink to one side and reach for the scented, red berry fruit flavours this delightful Spanish rosé offers. Soft and rounded with just the right balance of fresh acidity, it avidly over-delivers for the price when you compare it to rosés north of the Pyrenees. One to drink all summer long.

3. Solear Barbadillo Manzanilla Sherry, £10.99, Waitrose

(Solear Barbadillo/PA)

One of Spain’s strongest suits and unsung hero, sherry hails from Andalucía and these fortified wines are in a league of their own. Distinctive for its dry, nutty, yeasty tang, manzanilla can only be aged in the coastal town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda where the sea air contributes to the saline, tangy style. Serve ice cold in a wine glass with olives, ham and whitebait.

4. Taste the Difference Discovery Collection Mencia 2019, Valdeorras, Spain, £11, Sainsbury’s – available from May 22

(Sainsbury’s/Spain)

An exciting new release and part of Sainsbury’s Discovery Collection, this Galician red from the northwest proves the mencía grape variety is just as impressive as Galicia’s whites. The high altitude granite soils lend the wines a stony minerality, while savoury red cherry, blackberry, pretty florals, earthy, herbal undertones and fresh acidity are at the heart of this vino. Delicious with grilled meats.

5. Capricho Godello-Dona Blanca, Bierzo 2020, Spain, £12.95, The Wine Society

(The Wine Society/PA)

Another key grape from the same region, godello gifts us fresh, elegant wines such as this ripe, citrusy white with gentle floral notes, hints of herbs and orchard fruits. A great alternative to chardonnay, the wine’s acidity makes it a great pairing with garlic shrimp, scallops and salads.

6. Baron de Ley Club Privado Reserva Rioja 2016, Spain, £12.99, Waitrose

(Baron de Ley/PA)

The driving force behind our love for Spanish reds, Rioja remains the king of the castle and a staple on our wine racks. A classy reserva in the classic style and a real beauty with its pretty aromas of violets, sweet oak and spicy accents, it’s broad and ripe with good structure and length. One for chorizo and cheeses.

7. Lectores Vini Classic 2019, Priorat, Spain, £23, The Wine Society

(The Wine Society/PA)

Beyond the sparkling wines of Catalonia, the small, mountainous region of Priorat produces some of the country’s most prized reds – concentrated, powerful and pricey. An unoaked blend of grenache and syrah, this one’s silky smooth and plush with a peppery, floral perfume, vibrant black fruits and luscious long finish. A wine to swoon over.