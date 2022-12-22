Stars of 2022: Best wines of the year

When it comes to raising a glass, there are wines – and then there are wines you can’t forget.

And it isn’t always the variety or winemaker which springs to mind, but the emotion you felt when you took that first sip.

From reds which are rich, rounded and expressive, to great value, mid-week whites and the radiancy of rosé, here’s what we’d love to drink again and again…

Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 2021, Chile, £6, Tesco

The virtues of viognier are well storied – its spiritual home is Condrieu in the northern Rhône, famous for its fragrant, rich, dry whites with ripe flavours of peaches and apricots – and here we have the next best thing at a fraction of the price. Full-bodied with bright acidity and a bottle that’s bound to please.

Oxford Landing Pinot Grigio 2021, South Australia, £7, Sainsbury’s

This perky pinot speaks with an Australian accent and proves how this Italian grape thrives Down Under. The sun-kissed fruit feels ripe and juicy with layers of flavour, touches of red apples and poached pear taking the lead, underpinned by an attractive creaminess.

The result is a tipple which is fruity, fresh and super delicious.

Solear Barbadillo Manzanilla Sherry, Spain, currently £8.49 from £10.99, Waitrose

One of Spain’s strongest suits and an unsung hero, sherry hails from Andalucía and these fortified wines are in a league of their own.

Distinctive for its dry, nutty, yeasty tang, Manzanilla can only be aged in the coastal town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda where the sea air contributes to the saline, tangy style. Serve ice cold in a wine glass with olives, ham and whitebait.

Edouard Delaunay ‘Septembre’ Chardonnay 2019/20, Burgundy, France, £15.99 per bottle or £13.99 Mix Six, Majestic

A Burgundy blonde that’s modestly oaked and beautifully balanced, with creamy tropical fruit, bright lemony notes, a hint of hazelnut and butterscotch, while the fresh, fruity finish and whisper of white chocolate add interest. Think pan-fried turbot with a rich butter sauce. Simply divine.

Sea Change Provence Rosé 2020, AOC, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, France, £17.99, Sea Change

Sea Change supports marine charities and conservation projects to help tackle issues like plastic pollution – and drinking for a good cause has never been so pleasurable.

This top drop boasts zesty grapefruit allied with perfectly ripe peach, a creamy body, fresh minerality and perfect balance of fruit.

Maison Mirabeau Nude Pink 2021, Côte de Provence, France, £22, Maison Mirabeau

With excellent credentials and sustainability at its core – organically grown grapes, bottled in 100% recycled wild flint glass with local Provençal cork topped with paper collar – Nude looks as good as it tastes.

With exquisite aromas of wild strawberries, cherries and redcurrants, the soft palate has lots of silky red fruit flavours combined with a minerally freshness and everything flows beautifully.

A very appealing, attractive style to fast track you to the French Riviera.

Faldeos Nevados Malbec 2021, Mendoza, Argentina, £10.50, The Wine Society

There’s lots to love about this entry level malbec from world-class winemaker Susana Balbo – she’s a three-time president of Wines of Argentina and cited as the queen of malbec. Made specifically for The Wine Society, it’s gloriously rich and ripe and immediately engaging with a perfumed bouquet of violets and black cherries. Purple-black fruits abound, it’s velvety smooth with a luxurious, long finish.

No 1 IPW Chianti Classico Riserva 2016, Italy, £15.99, Waitrose

This own label top-notch Tuscan really does have it all, especially if you love a lick of well-judged oak and a rich, layered style with lots of body and depth. Expect enticing scents of rose petal, sweet spice and rosemary, and lots of lovely perfumed cherry plum fruit on the fruit-forward finish. Bring on the spag bol.

Cadus Signature Series Pinot Noir 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, £18.90, Vivino

A showcase for how this grape gifts in so many ways. Savoury and earthy, with concentrated flavours, while on the nose, perfumed raspberries mingle with hints of undergrowth leading to dark cherry, plum compote, hints of rhubarb, vanilla spice and a long, elegant finish. A prize pinot worth seeking out.

Perrin & Fils Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2019, Rhone Valley, France, currently £22 from £24, Sainsbury’s

Famous for its standout reds and one of the most influential producers in the Rhône Valley, the Perrin family’s Château de Beaucastel may be out of reach (think circa £70 a bottle – if you can lay your hands on it) but you can still buy into this ripe and expressive vintage with their ‘other’ C-du-P.

Utterly gorgeous from word go, it’s a rhapsody of plush, dense fruit; think raspberry, plum, violet accents, cassis, cherry, touch of liquorice, sweet spicy notes and a lustrous, long finish.