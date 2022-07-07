Summer rosé: 7 of the prettiest rosy hues to sip in the sunshine

Fun, fashionable, fresh and food-friendly – what’s not to love about rosé?

Plus, few wines love an ice bucket as much as a glass of pink, so its the perfect wine for summer.

We’ve plucked the prettiest rosés to sip this season, all soft and scented with just the right measure of fruitiness… sunshine and blue skies in a bottle!

1. La Belle Angele Rosé 2021, France, £8.99, Majestic

(Majestic/PA)

With its picture postcard label, you might want to pull up a deckchair before pouring a glass of this pretty rosé. Utterly delicious from word go, it’s the kind of wine you can sip all summer long. Fruity and lots of fun, it has aromas and flavours of raspberry, strawberry, ripe pear and peachy notes that linger on the finish.

2. Mud House Chilean Rosé 2021, Central Valley, Chile, £9.99, Majestic

(Mud House/PA)

A little cracker from Chile, this is a brilliant effort if you like to keep a bottle in the fridge to open on impulse when you’re after something thirst quenching and fresh. Bright and intense with depth and concentration, the wine opens up with attractive strawberry, pomegranate and spice, and has flavours of crushed berry fruits kissed with a touch of citrusy acidity – with a wonderfully fresh finish.

3. Castillo de Ibiza Pale Wine 2021, Navarra, Spain, £12, Amazon

(Castillo de Ibiza/PA)

Said to be inspired by the sunsets of Spain and slow living of Balearic Islands, you can almost sense the chilled out beach bar vibe, Ibiza breeze and music filtering through the air. This rosé’s fresh palate of creamy, peachy stone fruits is flanked by a flavoursome savoury note. Succulent and rounded with aromas of strawberries and raspberries, it’s quite a stunner with plenty of freshness on the lingering finish.

4. Taste The Difference No 8 Côtes de Provence Sainte-Victoire 2021, France, £11 (was £13), Sainsbury’s

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

From the heart of Mont Sainte-Victoire, one of Paul Cezanne’s favourite landscapes, comes this classic Provençal pink which perfectly captures the appearance, character and style of the region. A pleasure on the eye, delicate floral aromas unfold, with hints of strawberry, peaches and cream, attractive ripe fruits and balanced acidity keeping everything fresh and pleasurable.

5. Tormaresca Calafuria Rosé 2021, Salento, Italy, £19.99, Selfridges

(Tomaresca/PA)

This blossomy pink beauty takes its name from the seaside coves of Calafuria on the Puglian coastline in southern Italy – and will whisk you to one of its picturesque rooftop terraces in a flash. A stunning rosé awash with fruity flavours of strawberries, peaches and hints of pomegranate which glide along beautifully on the silky palate, finishing with a savoury, minerally streak and pretty florals on the long, refreshing finish.

6. Maison Mirabeau Nude Pink 2021, Côte de Provence, France, £22, Maison Mirabeau

Maison Mirabeau/PA

A new release with excellent credentials and sustainability at its core – organically grown grapes, bottled in 100% recycled wild flint glass with local Provençal cork topped with paper collar – Nude looks as good as it tastes. With exquisite aromas of wild strawberries, cherries and redcurrants, the soft palate has lots of silky red fruit flavours combined with a minerally freshness and everything flows beautifully. A very appealing, attractive style to fast track you to the French Riviera.

7. Gusbourne Still Rosé 2021, Kent, England, £25, Gusbourne

(Gusbourne/PA)

From the picturesque Kent countryside, this award-winning sparkling wine producers’ still rosé is worth seeking out. Deliciously fresh and refined with faint aromas of summer hedgerow fruits which continue onto the textured palate, complemented by crisp acidity with zesty orange nuances, finishing very pure and appetizing. One for a posh picnic.