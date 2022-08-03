Suzie Lee’s black and white sesame bars recipe

“Sesame brittle is one of those amazing treats that is just so addictive,” says Suzie Lee, author of new cookbook Simply Chinese.

“These bars are made with two different types of sesame seeds and peanuts, and they really hit the spot. If you are craving a treat, this is a great one to pick up as it is high in protein.”

Black and white sesame bars recipe

Ingredients:(Makes 12 bars)

200g skinless unsalted peanuts100g white sesame seeds100g black sesame seeds325g granulated sugar50g butter, melted

Method:

1. Line a 20cm square baking tray with baking parchment.

2. Toast all the peanuts and both types of sesame seeds in a dry frying pan over a low to medium heat for a couple of minutes (make sure you don’t burn them), then tip out into a dish.

3. Wipe clean the pan (make sure it is super clean), then add the sugar. Spread the sugar out flat with the palm of your hand, then place the pan over a low heat. Once the edges of the sugar have melted and turned golden, the rest of the caramel will form very quickly – tip the pan from side to side, so the caramel colours evenly and all the granules melt. Do not stick in a spoon to stir: it will immediately crystallise the caramel and ruin it. The caramel will take about 10 minutes to melt and turn golden: be patient!

4. Quickly add the melted butter and stir with a spatula until you have a toffee sauce (this takes seconds of stirring, so be ready to add in the rest of the ingredients). Add the peanuts and sesame seeds, quickly stir, and tip into the lined tray. Press down with another piece of baking parchment, so the mixture is evenly spread out. Mark 12 bars on top of the slab, so they are easier to snap apart when set.

5. Leave to cool completely (this will take about an hour), then cut with a sharp knife to the desired ‘bar size’. The bars will keep in an airtight container for up to two weeks, but they never make it to the end of the week for us!

Simply Chinese by Suzie Lee is published by Hardie Grant, priced £20. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available August 18.