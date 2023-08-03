Taste of Spain: 7 top drops to sip in the sunshine

Spin the drinks wheel and Spain has it all. So much so, lady luck will smile on you wherever it lands.

From the lush, verdant vineyards of Galicia to the vast winelands of La Rioja at the foot of the Cantabrian Mountains, the varied regions and climate zones – Mediterranean, continental and oceanic – topped with year-round sunshine… it’s a powerhouse for first-class wine.

So, where to begin? We’ve headed to some of the most famous hot spots to source the Spanish styles you should have on your shelf…

1. Torres Vina Sol Vina Original 2022, Catalunya, Spain, currently £7 from £7.50, Sainsbury’s

A household name, the Torres family have been gifting us this timeless classic since the swinging Sixties – a weekday white gleaming with Mediterranean freshness. Bright and fruity, with delicate peachy accents and just right citrusy-acidity, it’s your go-to with calamari, garlic shrimp skewers and Manchego cheese.

2. Solear Barbadillo Manzanilla Sherry, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain, currently £8.99 from £10.99, Waitrose

Savoury, full bodied and complex, with distinct aromas and flavours of blanched nuts and a tangy, salty note, this is an exceptional sherry. Manzanilla hails from the southern coastal town of Sanlucar de Barrameda, where prolonged contact with the yeast (flor), cooling sea air and climatic conditions shape the wines with their unique character. Bone dry, serve ice-cold in a wine glass and enjoy with olives, Serrano ham and salty light bites.

3. Bodegas Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 2016, Spain, £10.99, Waitrose

A high-street red that’s spot on when it comes to value for money, the eternal allure of Rioja is Spain’s calling card. A silky smooth crowd-pleaser full of dark cherry fruits, sweet spice, cloves, vanilla and blackcurrant notes, with fine tannins and a lingering finish, it’s one you can drink all summer long with a barbecued leg of lamb.

4. Cune Mencia 2022, Valdeorras, Spain, £11, Morrisons

One of Spain’s countless indigenous grapes, mencia is making a name for itself thanks to a new generation of winemakers who’ve fallen for its floral, perfumed aromas, fresh red berry fruits and earthy, stony minerality. And if you love pinot noir, meet your new favourite alternative. With red cherry aromas coming into play, herbal nuances, minerally freshness and silky tannins, this one’s a win-win with anything you fancy.

5. Mar de Frades Albarino 2021, Rias Baixas, Spain, £16, Tesco

Think salty Atlantic breezes and the ocean’s influence gliding through your glass and you have a vibrant Galician white, with saline and mineral flavours balanced by florals and tropical fruit notes. Mar de Frades’ brilliant albarinos are a benchmark for this trendy white grape – and this one’s drinking beautifully with ‘volume and generosity’.

6. Roger Goulart Brut Reserva Cava 2019, Catalonia, Spain, currently £16.20 from £18, Wine Direct

An artisan cava to remind us why some Spanish bubbles may not be super inexpensive, but over-deliver for the price with their oaky-toasty complexity. Creamy with baked apple and dried fruit flavours, hints of florals and lemony nuances ride alongside nutty, toasty notes on fine, persistent bubbles. Delicious and worth seeking out.

7. Marques De Murrieta Rioja Reserva 2017, Spain, £25.49, The Bottle Club

One of the pioneers in Spain’s most famous wine producing region, these famous wines are single estate only (they don’t buy grapes from other growers) and Marques de Murrieta produce graceful, traditionally styled reds with purity and power. Opening with characteristic vanilla and spice, kirsch and floral notes, on the palate there’s a wonderful plushness to the forest floor of dark fruits, with a touch of cedar, refined tannins and a long, velvety smooth finish… esplendido!