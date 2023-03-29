Tess Daly’s fill-me-up frittata recipe

Perfect for a brunch or as a main meal, this frittata is quick and easy to prepare.

“I’ve absolutely loaded it with vegetables and it should come out beautifully tender, but still firm enough to slice,” says Tess Daly. “I’ve suggested my favourite veg, but you can ring the changes. It’s a good way to use up any odds and ends in the fridge. You can also use a creamy goat’s cheese instead of feta, if you prefer.”

Fill-me-up Funky Frittata

(Prep 15 mins, cook 40 mins)

Ingredients(Serves 4)

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced1 red pepper, diced1 green pepper (or another red pepper), diced2 red onions, cut into wedges1 courgette, diced2tbsp olive oil15g butter1 red chilli, finely chopped2 garlic cloves, finely chopped½tsp ground turmericA few sprigs of soft herbs (basil, coriander, mint, tarragon, anything you like), shredded75g frozen peas, defrosted6 eggs, well beaten200g feta, cubedSalt and black pepper

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200°C/gas 6. Put the sweet potato, peppers, onion and courgette in a roasting tin and drizzle over half the oil. Season with salt and pepper, then cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and check the vegetables are tender, then continue to cook, uncovered, for a further 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil and butter in a large non-stick frying pan or well-seasoned skillet. Add the chilli and garlic and sauté for two to three minutes, just to take away the harsh raw flavour from the garlic. Stir in the turmeric.

3. Add the roast vegetables, the herbs and the peas, and stir to coat in the oil. Season the eggs with salt and pepper, then pour this around the vegetables. Top with the cheese.

4. Preheat your grill to medium-high. Cook the frittata over a high heat until you can see the underside has set and browned, then transfer to the grill and continue to cook until the eggs are set and have puffed up slightly. The cheese will be soft and creamy.

5. Leave to stand for a few minutes, then carefully cut into wedges. Good hot or cold.

4 Steps To A Healthier, Happier You by Tess Daly is published by Bantam, priced £18.99. Available now.