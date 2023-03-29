Tess Daly’s potato pesto pasta recipe
“Yummy, quick and economical, this recipe saves on fuel – and washing-up – as the pasta, potatoes and vegetables are all cooked in the same pan,” says Tess Daly.
“If you think pasta and potato is some kind of carb coma in the making, think again – gnocchi are pretty much the same combo and they work beautifully.
“There’s plenty of fibre content here and if you want extra protein, you could replace the potatoes with some drained cannellini beans. Just add them at the end to warm through.”
Potato Pesto Pasta – Perfection
(Prep 10 mins, cook 10 mins)
Ingredients(Serves 4)
300g pasta300g salad or new potatoes, sliced1 leek, sliced into 5mm rounds150g asparagus tips, sliced on the diagonal or 1 courgette, thinly slicedSalt
For the pesto:50g basil leaves½ garlic clove25g pine nuts25g Parmesan or vegetarian alternativeA pinch of salt50ml olive oil
To finish:A squeeze of lemon juiceFreshly grated Parmesan
Method
1. First, make the pesto. Put the basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan in a food processor with a pinch of salt. Pulse, pushing down regularly, until the basil starts to break down, then drizzle in the oil until you have a bright green, slightly textured paste.
2. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and add a heaped teaspoon of salt. Add the pasta and potatoes and cook for around eight minutes, then add the leek.
3. Continue to cook until the pasta and potatoes are just al dente, then add the asparagus or courgette and cook just for another minute. Drain the pasta and vegetables, and return to the saucepan.
4. Stir in the pesto, then taste. Add a squeeze of lemon, if you like, then serve with more Parmesan sprinkled over.
4 Steps To A Healthier, Happier You by Tess Daly is published by Bantam, priced £18.99. Available now.
