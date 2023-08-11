The 15 hidden gem pubs worth discovering in Glasgow this weekend

Glasgow is renowned for its vibrant pub scene. Despite its reputation, several lesser-known public houses, or "hidden gems", often go overlooked. This list compiles 15 of the best underappreciated pubs in Glasgow, from humble, family-run establishments like The Cabin Bar on Gallowgate to opulent cocktail bars like the Devil of Brooklyn on Renfield Street. These venues deserve more recognition, often being bypassed by the city's annual influx of tourists. Their omission is a great loss to the rich cultural fabric of Glasgow's nightlife.

Despite Glasgow transforming into a gentrified city with numerous modern gastropubs and restaurants, it still retains a rich legacy of classic 'old-school' public houses. These pubs, some of which have been around since the 17th century, uphold the city's distinctive pub culture, accommodating diverse sub-cultures and providing a unique social experience. While contemporary hangouts add to the city's appeal, it's essential to preserve these traditional spots where locals can enjoy good lager, football, and camaraderie. Numerous old-school pubs still gracing Glasgow's cityscape are a testament to the enduring spirit of the city's vibrant pub culture.

The week of 7th August marks Britain's Afternoon Tea Week, celebrating the country's historic tradition of leisurely tea and cake sessions. Sauchiehall Street’s renowned tea venue, Mackintosh at the Willow, was visited for the occasion. Originally opened in 1903, the establishment was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and his wife, Margaret MacDonald, later refurbished and reopened by the Willow Tea Rooms Trust in 2018. The café owes its name to the translation of 'Sauchiehall'; 'Alley of Willows', not its blue willow china as people tend to believe.

Afternoon Tea Week may be nearing its end, but there's ample time to savour this British custom over the weekend. Numerous fantastic options are available across Merseyside for those seeking a traditional afternoon tea or something unique. LiverpoolWorld readers provided many suggestions for the finest tea venues in and around Liverpool. Here are the top ten Merseyside locations for afternoon tea, as per your recommendations.

The much-anticipated seafood restaurant, Sexy Fish, is set to open in Manchester this autumn. The establishment, found within the former Armani store, will feature spectacular art installations and a one-of-a-kind bar. The menu will include tantalising dishes inspired by the seas of Asia, with unique recipes exclusively for the Manchester location. The restaurant will boast the country's largest champagne collection and a selection of award-winning cocktails. It will also offer late-night entertainment and a private dining room filled with exotic fish. This follows successful Sexy Fish restaurants in London and Miami.

Starbucks has unveiled its new location within the St Enoch Centre. Previously functioning from a stand within the centre, the coffee chain has now relocated to the former premises of a shoe shop. The shop had been under wraps for months, but images of the new establishment have now been disclosed. The café has expressed enthusiasm about welcoming the public to its "stunning" new site. The new Starbucks location is situated near the Osborn Street entrance and exit, just a short distance from its previous stand.

The Glasgow Sub Crawl is a tradition that requires revelers to visit 15 pubs located next to each subway stop. Originally used by the middle class for commuting, the subway system soon became an avenue for a city-wide pub crawl. Each stop provides a unique pub experience, with a variety of drink options and prices. From the vibrant Hootenanny’s to the traditional Waxy O'Conners and the music-centric Record Factory, the Sub Crawl offers diversely appealing stops. Patrons are encouraged to attempt the crawl at least once, given its status as a Glasgow rite of passage.

Glasgow boasts a diverse and thriving independent coffee scene, noted for its variety and quality. Over 20 cafes, roasters, and bakeries were featured, including Café Strange Brew, Spitfire, Papercup, and Outlier. Coffee shops like Grain and Grind and Good Coffee Cartel were highlighted for their involvement in environmental sustainability. In addition, Black Pine Coffee Co and Riverhill Cafe were commended for their combination of fresh local products and excellent coffee. Dear Green Coffee, a roastery located in the East End and founded by Lisa Lawson, was recognised for its significant influence on the Glasgow coffee community.

Desi pubs, established by South Asian immigrants in the UK during the 1970s, have become a popular choice for Birmingham residents. Offering a casual atmosphere, affordable beer, live sports, and a fusion of South Asian and British cuisine, these family-run Indian pubs cater to all groups in the city. With their diverse menu including curries, grills, naan, rice and even traditional British food, they've become a destination for most people in Birmingham. These beloved pubs are scattered throughout the city, attracting locals with their unique flavours. A list of 12 of the most popular Desi pubs was compiled based on Google reviews.