The Batch Lady’s chicken and mushroom humble pie recipe

“This is the kind of pie that cold days are made for,” says Suzanne Mulholland, AKA The Batch Lady.

“Easy to prep and a cinch to assemble from frozen if you get organised and make the filling ahead, I like to keep a batch of this in the freezer, ready for comfort food emergencies.”

Chicken and mushroom humble pie

Ingredients:(Serves 6)

1tbsp olive or vegetable oil115g frozen chopped onions4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces300g chestnut mushrooms, sliced2tbsp plain flour240ml chicken stock200ml milk1tsp wholegrain mustard1 sheet pre-rolled puff pastry1 egg, beatenSalt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large, deep-sided frying pan over a medium heat, then add the onions and chicken pieces and cook, stirring, until the onions are soft and the chicken is sealed. Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan and stir to combine with the chicken and onions, then cook, stirring occasionally, for five to seven minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the mushrooms have released all their water.

2. Add the flour to the pan and stir to coat the chicken and vegetables, then pour in the chicken stock and stir well. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring and thickening the sauce as you do, then bring the mixture to the boil, reduce the heat to low and leave to cook for 10–15 minutes, until thickened, then stir through the mustard and season well with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and set aside.

IF YOU’RE COOKING NOW… Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4. Pour the pie filling into a large, ovenproof baking dish smaller than the sheet of pastry, then lay the pastry over the top of the filling and tuck in the edges. Brush the top of the pie with the beaten egg, then transfer the pie to the oven for 30–35 minutes, until golden and well risen. Cut into generous wedges and serve hot with mash and veg alongside, if you like.

IF YOU’RE MAKING AHEAD TO FREEZE… Leave the filling mixture to cool to room temperature, then ladle into a large, labelled freezer bag and freeze flat with the sheet of pastry alongside for up to three months.

Then… Remove the pie filling and pastry sheet from the freezer and leave to defrost in the fridge, ideally overnight. Once defrosted, preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4 and assemble, cook and serve the pie in the same way described above.

The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.