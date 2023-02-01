The Batch Lady’s sweet potato miso medley recipe
“This delicious one-pot meal can be prepped ahead and ready for the freezer in a matter of moments,” says Suzanne Mulholland, AKA The Batch Lady.
“If you’re not familiar with miso, don’t be scared – it brings a delicious savoury edge to the dish that works wonderfully with the sweetness of the vegetables.”
Sweet potato miso medley
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
115g frozen chopped onions2tsp frozen chopped garlic1 x 500g bag frozen sweet potato chunks175g frozen sliced peppers1 x 400g tin butter beans, drained4tsp miso paste1 x 400g tin coconut milk
Method:
IF YOU’RE COOKING NOW… Put all the ingredients in a large pan over a medium heat and stir to combine. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and leave to cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Spoon into serving bowls and serve hot.
IF YOU’RE MAKING AHEAD TO FREEZE… Tip all the ingredients into a large, labelled freezer bag, then give the contents of the bag a gentle stir to combine. Freeze flat for up to three months.
Then… Remove the bag from the freezer and leave to fully defrost in the fridge, ideally overnight. Once defrosted, tip the medley into a large pan over a medium heat and stir to combine. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and leave to cook, stirring occasionally, for 15–20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Spoon into serving bowls and serve hot.
The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.
