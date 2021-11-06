The best boozy Advent calendars this festive season

For the grown-up little kid inside you, boozy advent calendars bring festive fun as well as a little something to be savoured.

These trusty miniatures and tiny tots can be tailored to their taste (or yours!), as we merrily count down to the big day.

Whether you’re looking to self-gift or treat someone special to a boozy advent calendar this December, here’s our pick of the best…

1. Freixenet & Divine 24 Day Advent Calendar, £74.95 (was £89.95) Slurp

(Freixenet/PA)

A top drawer pressie – with 20cl bottles of rosé and brut cava, prosecco and Italian sparkling rosé, alongside a selection of milk, white and dark chox, this is window dressing at its finest. Plus it can be used as a jewellery box when the last cork’s been popped.

2. Wine Advent Calendar 2021 – Mixed, Red or White, £79.99, Laithwaite’s

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

This festive château is packed full of joy, with quarter bottles of wonderful wines to celebrate the countdown to Christmas in style. An added bonus, there’s a half-bottle of champagne hiding in the rafters, and a chance to win six free bottles if you find a ‘Winning Window’.

3. The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar, £44.99 (12 x 5cl), The Bottle Club

(The Bottle Club/PA)

Think pink with 12 gins to chin-chin! From Liverpool Organic Rose Petal Gin to Whitley Neil Rhubarb & Ginger Gin, there’s a prized pink behind each window to top with your favourite tonic.

4. Beer Hawk 2021 Advent Calendar, £85, Beer Hawk

(Beer Hawk/PA)

With 25 new brews from around the world to quench your thirst for adventure, this is the best beer odyssey for hop heads.

5. Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar, £48.99 (12 x 5cl), Malts.com

(Johnnie Walker/PA)

Explore Johnnie Walker’s core range with their 12 Days of Discovery and six different variants, including king of the whisky blends and coveted Blue Label.

6. That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar (2021 Edition), £49.95, Master of Malt

(Drinks By The Dram/PA)

A juniper journey with all the garnish, here we’ve got 24 different wax-sealed glass drams by nine distilleries from four countries. Gintastic!

7. Virgin Wines Advent Calendars: Beer Advent Calendar, £79.99; Gin Advent Calendar, £99.99 (24 days); Wine Advent Calendar – Mixed, Red or White, £89.99 each (25 days), Virgin Wines

(Virgin Wines/PA)

A trio of terrific tipples to delight the beer, gin or wine lover in your life. The pale ales, IPAs and lagers are from top British breweries; the gins include award-winning producers plus lesser-known craft distillers; and wines from around the world crowned with a full size bottle of bubbly for Christmas Day.

8. Whisky Explorer Advent Calendar (2021 Edition), £99.95, Master of Malt

(Drinks By The Dram/PA)

Whether they’re fond of a wee dram or beloved bourbon, whisky noses will love opening the window on 24 different wax-sealed 30ml sample drams from five countries. A golden ticket to the wonderful world of whisky.