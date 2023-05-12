The best drinks and dishes from the Eurovision grand final countries

As the final looms and Eurovision fever truly sets in, fans up and down the country will be putting the finishing touches on party prep for the weekend.

And you may be starting to get a bit antsy – especially if you’ve been assigned a country to inspire your food and drink contribution, but you have no idea what to bring.

Whether you are planning on bringing a cocktail or a dish, don’t worry, you still have time. And we’ve picked out some fab ideas from grand final nations for inspiration…

Switzerland

Rosti is often described as the national dish of Switzerland – and in good news, they’re delicious and not too challenging to make.

Similar to hash browns, they’re a traditional hiking food made from seasoned grated potato, which is flattened into a pancake shape and fried, then topped with whatever you fancy (or nothing at all). An easy crowd-pleaser that’s great for sharing.

Sweden

Scandinavian spirit Aquavit is particularly popular in Sweden. The clear spirit tastes similar to vodka, so could be a good replacement for the usual alcohol in a martini or cosmopolitan.

The spirit has roots in the medicine of the 1800s and is commonly drunk in Sweden on its own, as a gulped-down shot.

Latvia

Balsam is delicious if you can get your hands on it – perhaps opt for a flavoured option of the somewhat herbal liqueur, which is popular in Latvia.

You can buy Riga Black balsam online, and it makes a nice addition to a cocktail of gin, tonic and fruity syrup. Opaque and thick, it may not look the most appetizing, but it will certainly be a standout choice.

Pickles – popular all over Eastern Europe – would also make a great party addition representing Latvia. Most vegetables can be pickled, so you could get creative and bring a variety of pickled bits and bobs along.

Norway

Skillingsboller is the sweet solution to any Eurovision party food conundrum. The Norwegian cinnamon bun is hugely popular, and a close relative to the cinnamon buns we know and love in the UK and US.

Another top choice could be cider. Norwegian cider has been finding its way onto UK shelves over recent years – with often more acidic, deeper flavours than the ones we’re used to.

Moldova

Celebrate Moldova with sarmale – almost like a Polish pierogi, but without the pastry. Cabbage leaves are filled with rice, meat and vegetables, steamed and dished up to share.

Slovenia

One of the most popular drinks in Slovenia is schnapps. Made from distilled fermented fruit, it can come in all kinds of flavours and makes a great addition to any party cocktail.

Blueberry, pear and plum are all popular choices in Slovenia.

Spain

You can’t go wrong with a variety of tasty traditional tapas dishes – or even an elaborate paella – but there’s one Spanish dish that is easily shared, quick to make and delicious.

A Spanish tortilla is a type of omelette made with potatoes, eggs and onions.

When it comes to booze, the obvious choice is sangria, says Getir’s advisory mixologist, Luke Slater, and founder of The Cask Connoisseur.

Despite having roots in the Roman empire, it became synonymous with the country when it was featured in the Spanish pavilion of the 1964 World’s Fair.

“A classic Spanish cocktail, sangria is a refreshing drink made with red wine, chopped fruit, brandy, orange juice, and soda water. You can mix all the ingredients and let it chill for a few hours before serving,” says Slater.

Italy

Italian food is a fan favourite in the UK and there will be no shortage of pizza, pasta, salad and side options from Italy – but what about drinks?

Prosecco – Italian sparkling wine – will always go down a treat, and you could always mix it into the classic Italian drink: Aperol spritz.

“This popular Italian aperitif is made with Aperol, prosecco, and soda water. It’s easy to make, just mix one part Aperol, two parts prosecco, and a splash of soda water,” Slater explains.

Its predecessor, the Campari spritz (made with the same ingredients, subbing out Aperol for Campari) is also a good option – or you could make your own limoncello.

Made by combining lemon, sugar, water and vodka, when left it creates a syrupy liqueur that is equal measures sweet and boozy.