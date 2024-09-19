The best gluten-free beer to drink this autumn

There’s nothing quite like a cold beer. Whether it’s a sunny Saturday afternoon, you’ve been on an autumnal walk and are having a post-amble pint, or you fancy a drink that’s lower in alcohol, beer always hits the spot.

But for those of us who are sensitive to gluten, or feel gassy and bloated after half a lager, it can be tricky. And there are more of us than you’d imagine.

“Most beers are brewed with grains like malted barley or malted wheat, both of which naturally contain gluten,” says Natalya Watson, beer educator at the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). “If you’re looking to reduce your gluten intake while still enjoying great beers, many breweries are now producing gluten-reduced beers by adding in an enzyme that breaks down the gluten.”

As long is the product is confirmed to have 20 parts per million or less of gluten, it can be labelled gluten-free, she says.

“Given that this is a relatively simple way to make products accessible to a wider audience, breweries of all sizes have started adding gluten-reduced beers to their line-ups and they can be found across a range of retailers.”

According to Coeliac UK, at least 10% of UK consumers are choosing to eat and drink gluten free.

Perhaps this rise is down to our modern diets, as we’re now so reliant on speedy grab-and-go food options, and most of those contain gluten. When was the last time you went all day without consuming any bread products whatsoever?

So, reducing your gluten intake can only be a good thing. Try these delicious beers, safe in the knowledge you’ll be bloat-free.

Vocation Heart & Soul Gluten-free IPA, £7 for 4 x 330ml cans, Sainsbury’s (in store) or £19 for 12, Vocationbrewery.com

This delicious 4.4% IPA won gold in the Session IPA category at the World Beer Awards, which tells you everything you need to know. Light, refreshing and with a big IPA punch, it takes some beating.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten-free Beer, £18.60 for 12 x 330ml bottles, Majestic

Italy’s most iconic beer also comes in a gluten-free version. Pale, golden and refreshingly crisp, you can’t go wrong with this 5% dreamboat.

Siren Lumina Gluten-free IPA Beer, £25.49 (was £27.49) for 12 x 330ml cans, TheBottleClub.com

Those who love a good craft beer will adore this. Delicate citrus, balanced bitterness and slightly hazy, this 4.2% beer will keep you happy all night.

Daura Damm Gluten Free, £6.75 for 4 x 330ml bottles, Tesco

Sister beer to the better known Estrella, Daura Damm was launched in 2006 and has won umpteen beer awards all over the world. Golden, clean and sparkling, with a long-lasting creamy head, this 5.4% delight should be served at 4-6°C.

Brewdog Punk IPA, £6 for 4 x 330ml cans, Asda

Brewdog’s infamous Punk IPA brought out a gluten-free version 15 years after the original. 5.4%, with notes of grapefruit and lychee, it’s a classic for a reason.

Jubel Beer Cut With Peach, £2.25 for a 330ml can, Tesco

Peach mimosa in beer form, anyone? People who don’t really like beer often like Jubel, because it’s cut with fruit, and this 4% session lager is super refreshing.

Lowrise Brewery Lowrise Lager, £2.20 for a 330ml can, Waitrose

Exclusive to Waitrose, this gluten-free lager also contains 35% less calories than the average lager. It’s brewed with New Zealand Nelson Sauvin hops and British lager malts – and at 4%, it’s a good session beer.

Purity Brewing Co. Pure Pilsner, £2.85 for a 440ml can, Puritybrewing.com

Brewed in a state-of-the-art brewhouse on a Warwickshire farm, Pure Pilsner contains just four key ingredients (water, malt, hops and yeast). The session beer has a slight biscuity flavour and pairs brilliantly with fish and chips on a Friday night.

Brewdog Cold Brew Lager, £3.99 for 4 x 440ml cans, Brewdog.com

Just 3.4%, the subtle lemon flavour in this session lager makes it easy to drink. Crisp and reliable, just make sure it’s cold from the fridge.

San Miguel Especial Gluten Free Lager, £6.50 for 4 x 330ml bottles, Tesco

Not just gluten-free but suitable for coeliacs, this full-bodied beer goes down a treat in the autumn sunshine. Light, golden and 5.4% – perfect for the weekend.