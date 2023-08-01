The best non-alcoholic drinks as tax hikes hit booze

Tax increases will see the duty on a bottle of wine rise by as much as 20%, as alcohol duty changes came into force on Tuesday.

First set out by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak in 2021, the new system from August 1 aims to encourage drinkers to cut back by taxing all alcohol based on its strength, rather than the previous categories of wine, beer, spirits and ciders.

The increase will see duty rise by 44p on a bottle of wine – which works out to an extra 53p after VAT, according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

Duty on 18% cream sherry will go up from £2.98 to £3.85, with VAT adding up to an increase of more than £1 a bottle. A bottle of port will go up by more than £1.50, and the total tax on a bottle of gin or vodka will go up by around 90p.

So with the price of alcohol rising, what booze-free alternatives are there? Here’s our pick of the best…

Nozeco Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine, France, £3.50, Tesco

When you want the bubbles to keep flowing with a standout sparkle, this de-alcoholised wine triumphed at the IWSC 2021 (International Wine & Spirit Competition) with a Silver medal. Fun, fruity and fresh, aromas of white flowers and touch of apple blossom align with ripe, blossomy undertones and subtle touch of sweetness.

Piquant & Sanguine, Spain, £37, half case (3 bottles), Wednesday’s Domaine

These de-alcoholised wines aim to hit the sweet spot for days when you’re not drinking. Piquant white is made with airen grapes (a local variety) from La Mancha and comes across as very approachable. Crisp and rounded with citrus notes and touch of lime, it’s a good match with seafood. In the red corner, Sanguine is made from tempranillo, and blackcurrant aromas lead to a smooth, plummy palate with a dry, lingering finish. One for roasted veggies.

New London Light Range, from £25 (70cl), Discovery Collections, from £50 (with choice of two flavours and case of Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic Water, 8 x 150ml cans), Salcombe Gin

A non-alcoholic spirit and aperitif, New London Light is a three-bottle range inspired by the sun, sea and gin-making principles. Midnight Sun can be topped with tonic to bring out delicious notes of coastal berries, hints of evergreen and fresh pine flavours. Aegean Sky hints at the Mediterranean coast and offers aromas and flavours of bitter citrus and olives. While First Light combines classic notes of juniper, zesty citrus and spicy ginger. Each multifaceted and a top drop.

Feragaia Alcohol-free Spirit, £24.95, 50cl, Ocado

Scotland’s also calling the shots with this alcohol-free spirit made from 14 botanicals, foraged from the land and sea. Distilled, blended and bottled in the Scottish Lowlands, it’s versatile enough to enjoy on the rocks, mixed with tonic, soda or ginger ale, or used in a range of non-alcoholic cocktails, with its top notes of blackcurrant leaf and pink peppercorn finish.

ATOPIA Rhubarb and Ginger & ATOPIA Hedgerow Berry Non-Alcoholic Spirit, £23 each, 70cl, Clink

A new release from William Grant & Sons, their master distiller at Hendricks Gin has created two new expressions to top with tonic. Made from natural distillates, extracts and flavours, both are distilled from orange, juniper, coriander, angelica root and lemon peel, with the addition of blackberries, raspberries or rhubarb and ginger shaping the flavour profile. The result is an extremely tantalising and refreshingly complex serve.