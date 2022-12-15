The best sparkling wines for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Looking forward to a fabulous glass of fizz this New Year’s Eve? Surely there’s no better sound than the pop of a cork, accompanied by celebratory smiles all round.

From the golden highlights and elegant nose of champagne, to the beguiling nuances of English sparkling wine, here’s how to get the party off to a flying start…

Boschendal Brut N.V., South Africa, £10 (was £16.99), Waitrose

With a lovely tickle on the nose, this nutty gem is a fantastic find. With its vibrant orchard fruits enhanced by hints of nuts and crème caramel, there’s an air of richness – and the discount makes it even more enticing.

Veuve Monsigny Champagne NoL11 Rosé Brut, France, £17.99, Aldi

A stunning pink champagne, Aldi’s A-list rosé boasts dried red fruit aromas underlined by a touch of red cherry, showing delicious depth with fragrant notes riding on the finish. Captivating and plush.

Les Pionniers Non-Vintage Champagne, France, £19.50, Co-op

Delightfully inviting, this perennial favourite is an own-label sparkler by top producer Piper-Heidsieck. Beyond the biscuity, floral nose, there’s a creamy, yeasty complexity, with good depth and a zesty finish.

Graham Beck Methode Cap Classique Blanc de Blancs 2017, South Africa, £20.95, Frontier Fine Wines

A standout sparkler with a stylish, fragrant nose of blossom and brioche, it’s soft with hints of green apple, pears, and a biscuity richness fanning out the long finish. Worth seeking out.

Chanoine Frères ‘Réserve Privée’ Brut Champagne 2014/15, France, £41.99 (or £19.99 as part of a mix of six bottles), Majestic

An elite fizz from what calls itself the second-oldest champagne house – yet it’s probably a label you’ve never heard of. One to impress your friends with, these fine bubbles offer pristine candied fruit, supported by toasty complexity and a long, caressing finish. A delicious discovery.

Langham Pinot Noir 2019, England, £52.50, Langham Wine Estate

Langham Wine Estates makes outstanding wines – it was awarded the International Wine & Spirit Competition Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year 2020 – and this new release is world-class in every way. Fresh and rounded with elegant fruity notes, touches of baked apple, plum, bready nuances, good acidity and a persistent finish, it’s a wonderful example of how English sparklers are at the top of their game.

Gosset Grand Reserve Rosé Champagne, France, £50.99 (was £55.99), The Bottle Club

Here we have a ravishing rosé from the oldest champagne house – and very precise it is too. A classy nose with refined red fruits, impressive depth and cherry fruits is complemented by a pastry note and a succulent long finish, showing poise and elegance.

Della Vite Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG NV, Magnum, Italy, £61, Harvey Nichols

Prosecco with panache, this dark frosted bottle with gold writing is as stylish as they come. A joint venture between the model/actress/socialite Delevingne sisters – Cara, Poppy and Chloe – it’s one of the most enticing proseccos out there.