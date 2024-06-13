The finest food festivals to indulge in this summer

Fiery demonstrations, Michelin-star chefs and scrumptious street food are just a few things you can expect if you are heading to a food festival this summer.

Cooking and sharing meals are great ways to bring people together and these annual events, which are tailor-made for foodies and families, accomplish this on a large scale.

A plethora of exciting culinary celebrations are popping up across the UK, so here’s our guide to some of the best in the country…

1. Big Feastival, The Cotswolds, August 23-25

Once a year, rock and roll legend Alex James, best known as the bassist of the rock band Blur, opens up his 200-acre farm to the public for the highly anticipated Big Feastival.

Talented chefs such as French chef Raymond Blanc and mother and daughter duo Andi and Miquita Oliver will be sharing their top culinary secrets in the Big Kitchen tent over the weekend.

Meanwhile, headliners Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and Ministry of Sound Classical will be gracing The Main Stage and are set to deliver some magical performances.

This exciting three-day event is perfect for young families as there are plenty of activities such as cooking classes, discos and wild workshops to keep the little ones entertained.

Day tickets start from £93.50.

2. Rock Oyster, Cornwall, July 25-28

If you love slurping oysters by the dozen, wine tasting and alfresco dining, then this festival is for you.

Rock Oyster is a Cornwall-based food festival which combines sophisticated cuisine with a stellar line-up of musical acts.

The star of the show will be the glistening Pearl demo tent where Michelin-starred chefs and MasterChef winners are due to reveal their tricks of the trade throughout the weekend.

Those itching to get their hands dirty and to learn more about specialist interests such as coffee, mixology, fish preparation or cakes can book a class in the Masterclass Tipi.

Whether you prefer fine dining or delicious street food traders, this festival offers something to tantalise everyone’s taste buds.

Day tickets for adults start at £64.50.

3. Hampton Court Palace Food Festival, London, August 24-26

Henry VIII’s stunning former palace provides the perfect picturesque backdrop to this charming culinary celebration.

It provides a great opportunity for visitors to indulge in some of the UK’s greatest artisan produce while exploring the palace’s glorious grounds.

Hampton Court Palace Food Festival is a fantastic day out for all the family as it offers an abundance of activities including circus skills, fete games and face painting.

This elaborate garden party will be brimming with tradition games, live music performances and tasty treats.

Adult tickets cost £30.

4. Abergavenny Food Festival, Wales, September 21-22

This family friendly event brings chefs, food businesses, journalists, farmers and food producers together.

Food lovers will be able to browse through more than 180 mouthwatering exhibitors at this year’s Abergavenny Food Festival.

Young aspiring chefs can learn new skills during the children’s cookery school sessions.

This popular event celebrates the food culture of Wales and beyond and shines a light on high-profile and established chefs as well as fledgling enterprises.

Day tickets start at £16.

5. York Food and Drink Festival, Yorkshire, September 20-29

This annual celebration of York’s finest local produce is a feast for all the senses.

Visitors to the York Food and Drink Festival can match Yorkshire ciders with local produce, be guided through the production of single variety chocolates from bean to bar at York’s new Cocoa Works, and taste and understand more about locally roasted coffee, beers brewed in the city, bread, cheeses and oysters.

Viking-age food will also be prepared live at the Jorvik centre at the heart of the festival while local charity YUMI teaches festival-goers about Syrian refugees’ national cuisine.

Families can also encouraged to roll up their sleeves and head to the Food Factory to learn how to make bread, butter, pasta and ice-cream, preserve fish and cheese.

The event is free but the cooking classes have limited spaces.