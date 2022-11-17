The only bottles of festive fizz you’ll need this Christmas

It’s time to kick-start the festivities, pop the corks and sip on a gorgeous glass of sparkle.

From the prettiest prosecco and cracking good cava, to a crowd-pleasing crémant, these fun fizzes have celebration written all over them…

1. Costellore Prosecco Metallic Rosé, Italy, £9.99, Aldi, in-store

Dressed in a glitzy metallic pink bottle, Aldi’s rosé prosecco is the runaway hit of the party season – and far more affordable than it looks. Possessing the perfect balance of red and blackberry notes, this luxe looking label is right on point.

2. Freixenet Cordon Negro Cava Limited Edition, Spain, £11, Asda, in-store

Another bubbly blockbuster, Freixenet’s glamorous gold sequin wrap makes a standout choice. Cited as the biggest name in Spanish sparkling wine, this constantly reliable top-drawer cava always tastes fresh, with its persistent beads and flavoursome lemon-apple notes.

3. Vilarnau Brut Reserva Organic Cava, Spain, £12, Ocado

A work of art, this striking bottle reflects the vibrancy of Barcelona – one of the best party cities to inspire creativity. With a yeasty, appley freshness and deliciously dry, fruity finish, it’s a good-time glass full of verve.

4. Martial Richard Blanquette de Limoux, France, £12.99, Naked Wines

Uber-popular, sparkling wines of Limoux have been one of life’s glistening pleasures since the 16th century – and can give Champagne a run for its money. Beautifully balanced, it’s fresh and round with stone fruit aromas, a hint of almond and lots of soft, fruity nuances. And definitely one for the Ricky or Richard in your life.

5. Langlois-Chateau Brut NV Crémant de Loire Rosé, France, £15.25, The Champagne Company

A chic crémant from the heart of the Loire Valley (made in the same traditional method as champagne), this offers a stylish and sophisticated alternative to rosé champagne. For those in the know, Langlois-Chateau is owned by Bollinger, one of the great champagne houses – and it shows. With a rich, red fruited nose, think refreshing raspberry and strawberry notes dancing on the finish.

6. Liquid Diamond Prosecco Rosé, Italy, £20, Liquid Diamond

Slick and sparkly, it’s hard to resist a pink prosecco as glitzy as this. Utterly delicious, it’s fresh and fragrant, with gentle touches of light berry fruits, cherries and citrus. Bellissima.

7. Luc Belaire Brut Gold Sparkling Wine, France, £21.49, Amazon

Sparklers at this price don’t come more stylish than Luc Belaire – a golden nugget from the heart of Burgundy. With length, structure and the perfect balance of fruit, there’s a valid reason for calling this liquid gold. Attractive flavours of peaches, pear and brioche unfold on the palate, with a lovely minerally tang on the finish. In a word: seductive.