The Queen Mother’s gin and Dubonnet cocktail recipe

“Despite the vast and magnificently stocked cellars at both Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, the monarchs, from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, were not (and are not) great drinkers,” writes Tom Parker Bowles, saying that it would be the occasional glass, rather than endless bottles.
“And while the Queen Mother is affectionately remembered for liking the odd tipple – you’d certainly never go thirsty at one of her splendid lunches – it was more about being a generous host.”
A gin and Dubonnet cocktail was much appreciated by the late Queen and Queen Mother alike, though, typically sipped before lunch.
“It has a stirring mixture of sweet, bitter and vaguely herbal flavours. And certainly puts a spring in one’s step,” he says.
The Queen Mother’s gin and Dubonnet cocktail
Ingredients(Makes 1)
2 parts Dubonnet1 part gin4 cubes of good iceA slice of lemon
Method
1. Pour the booze into a tumbler with the ice and mix well.
2. Garnish with the lemon slice
Cooking And The Crown by Tom Parker Bowles is published by Aster, priced £30. Photography by John Carey. Available September 26.
