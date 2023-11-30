These are the best wines to complement your Christmas celebrations

With a fanfare of festive entertaining and goodies galore, chances are you’re thinking about which wines to grace the table over Christmas.

After all, it’s the most magical time of the year and presents apart, the ultimate foodie holiday deserves some top drops to stand up to the occasion – and chime with the main event.

From trusty serves to a big splash, you’ll have a jolly good time pulling the corks on these crowd-pleasers….

1. Les Pionniers Non Vintage Champagne, France, £22.75, Co-op

If you buy only one (or two) bottles of champagne this Christmas, make sure it’s this golden nugget, made by the excellent Piper-Heidsieck – and multi award-winning own label. Delightfully fresh and elegant with toasty nuances and a flourish of a finish, it’s class in a glass.

2. Asda Extra Special Chardonnay 2021, Barossa Valley, Australia, £8.75, Asda

From smoked salmon blinis to canapés or cheddar cheese straws, this ripe chardonnay with lovely depth and concentration, hint of creamy vanilla and well-integrated oak is delicious enough to run the course and serve with Christmas roast chicken. A Decanter medal winner, too.

3. Waitrose Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Loire Valley, France, £9.49, Waitrose

A Loire Valley beauty, the quality really shines through in this characterful white that punches above its weight. Bright and crisp with pretty lime, lemon and grassy aromas backed up by fleshy stone fruits, fresh acidity and brilliant zesty finish. One for shellfish, seafood platters and honey-glazed ham.

4. The Whale Caller Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Western Cape, South Africa, £6.49, Waitrose

A great value red, you can’t go wrong with this spice-flecked cabernet sauvignon. Generous from the word go, with perfumed aromas and brambly dark fruits seasoned with chocolate, and soft spice lingering on the finish. Serve with roast beef, pigs in blankets and plates piled high with all the trimmings.

5. Zana Romanian Pinot Noir, Romania, £8.50, Ocado

A delicious surprise, this plush pinot will make your turkey and cranberry sauce soar. Fresh, fruity and lots of fun, it’s aromatic and bursting with ripe raspberry, black cherries, a touch of redcurrant and juicy acidity running through the finish.

6. Ramón Bilbao Rioja Crianza 2019, Rioja, Spain, £9.75, Tesco

Another great pick for the Christmas turkey, this tempranillo temptress offers a vibrant nose of spiced cherry, toasty oak and vanilla, while flavours of black fruits, a sprinkle of spice, savoury herbs and well-integrated oak meld seamlessly together. A classic Rioja to stand up to all the scrumptious sides such as stuffing, rosemary roast potatoes and gravy.

7. Gordon Ramsay Wines: The Italian Collection. Vibrante Bianco 2022, Elegante Rosato 2022 and Intenso Rosso 2021, Italy, £10.50 each, Tesco

The label speaks for itself and when one of you likes white, the other rosé, and both love a red, it’s always handy to have a selection of wines from the same producer. A collaboration between the chef and one Italy’s most respected winemakers, these Santa’s helpers more than deliver. Best of all, rosé lovers won’t be left out in the cold, and the juicy rosato is ideal as an aperitif.

8. Clarendelle Bordeaux 2016, Bordeaux AOC, France, £19.99, Laithwaites

A red with star quality, Domaine Clarence Dillon were the official 2023 wine partner for the Oscars – and this charismatic claret is an absolute corker. From a knockout vintage, there’s elegance, intensity and freshness. It is merlot dominant with impressive violet florals, velvety smooth with ripe red fruits, silky tannins and a harmonious finish. Think roast beef as the centrepiece.

9. M&S Collection Châteauneuf-du-Pape Les Closiers, Southern Rhône, France, £26.50, Ocado

Some might say Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a Châteauneuf-du-Pape to celebrate the holiday season – especially if you’re feeling flush. Rich and elegant, this one showcases sumptuous raspberry-edged berry fruits galore, a veil of soft spice, characteristic herbs, savoury notes and a beguiling bouquet of violets and cassis. A joyous glass with festive roast leg of lamb or feathered game such as grouse or pheasant, and chance to push the boat out. Cheers!